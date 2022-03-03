CNM – National Confederation of Municipalities

More than 4,000 municipalities have not yet approved information in Siops; Deadline ends this March 2



























Attention municipal managers: the National Confederation of Municipalities (CNM) warns that the deadline for approval of information on expenses with public health actions and services for the 6th bimester of 2021 must be transmitted and approved in the Information System on Public Health Budgets (Siops) until this Wednesday, March 2nd.

Until noon on Wednesday, only 1,421 municipalities had approved information in Siops. That is, 4,147 locations have not yet transmitted the data. If the Municipality does not comply with the obligation, sanctions may be applied. Among them is the blocking of all voluntary and constitutional transfers from the Municipality, including the Municipal Participation Fund (FPM), which can make management unfeasible, impact vaccine coverage against Covid-19 and harm the start of the school year. education.

The deadline for meeting the demand was announced by the Department of Health Economics, Investments and Development of the Ministry of Health (Desid/MS), through Communiqué CSiops 3/2022. The document provides guidance on the new version of the system for the transmission and approval of the last two months of 2021. The update was made available on February 18th.

Historic

Due to the difficulties faced by the Municipalities – for filling out, transmitting and homologating the information, the CNM requested an extension of the deadline for data homologation. In addition, the CNM also recalls that the year 2021 was marked by the highest rates of transmission of Covid-19, a high number of confirmed cases and deaths from the disease.

In the same period, Siops registered instabilities for the transmission and approval of information from the 1st two months, and the System was only made available to the Municipalities on October 20, seven months after the approval period ended. (Notice 5/2021). Due to technical problems, confirmed by communications 3/2021 and 1/2022 from the Ministry of Health, the release of the other versions of the System for completion was delayed, the transmission and approval of data were also extended.

Check here the delivery status of your municipality’s Siops data.

Gives CNM News Agency











