Coffee ☕ is it good or bad? After all, do you know how many cups you can drink without complications? | Health

In addition to the use of the supplement, which should be viewed with many reservations and be avoided, the traditional coffee is associated with beneficial effects on health, especially for the heart and action against degenerative diseases. Excess, as with all foods, is harmful. And, in the case of coffee, the limit can be from one to four cups a day, depending on the person.

“Studies have already shown that coffee is capable of protecting heart health and preventing degenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s”, pointed out physician Cíntia Cercato, an endocrinologist at the Hospital das Clínicas of the Faculty of Medicine of USP.

On the other hand, abusing coffee can cause arrhythmia, agitation, irritability, nervousness and insomnia. In pregnant women, consumption above the safe amount can delay fetal brain formation.

A USP study published in the journal “Clinical Nutrition” in July 2019 also concluded that drinking more than 3 cups (720 ml) of coffee can cause high blood pressure in people predisposed to developing hypertension. The dose will vary according to the constitution of the person.

A study published in July last year that evaluated more than 17,000 people, conducted by the University of South Australia, found that people who drank more than six cups of coffee a day had a 53% increased risk of dementia or stroke.

Endocrinologist Cercato says it’s okay to drink coffee every day, but warns, citing the European Food Safe Authority, that the daily dose of caffeine depends on each person:

Healthy adult weighing around 70 kg: 300 to 400 milligrams of caffeine (equivalent to 4 cups of brewed coffee)

Children (ages 2 and up) and teens: 100 milligrams of caffeine (about 1 cup strained)

Pregnant and lactating women: 200 milligrams of caffeine (about 2 cups strained)

Caffeine Sensitive: 100 to 200 milligrams of caffeine

Espresso coffee has three times as much caffeine as brewed coffee. To calculate how many cups to drink, consider that:

125 ml (half a cup) of coffee strained has 85 mg of caffeine

Just 30 ml of espresso coffee has 60 mg of caffeine

It is worth remembering that caffeine is present in cocoa, guarana and some teas. Therefore, caffeine from coffee should not be counted only, but from everything we consume in the day (for example: chocolate, chocolate milk, soda based on guarana or cola, tea, etc).

Who should manage the dose

In addition to pregnant women, sensitive to caffeine and children and adolescents, Cercato warns that people with heart disease and people who use gym supplements, products rich in caffeine, should consume coffee in moderation.

“Coffee is not prohibited for patients with heart disease, but they should use it moderately so as not to experience its side effects, such as arrhythmia”, explains the endocrinologist at the HC of USP.

According to Cercato, there are no scientific studies that prove that coffee consumption can cause addiction.

The nutritionist and doctor in Human Nutrition from the University of Brasília, Alessandra Gaspar Sousa, explains that the ideal is to drink the coffee pure, but if you want to sweeten it, you should replace the white sugar with:

cane molasses

Raw sugar

coconut sugar

Brown sugar

Stevia-based sweeteners

Barista Isabela Raposeiras explains that coffee “does not need to be bitter. Quality coffee, by the way, is not bitter.” So if you can’t tolerate drinking coffee without sugar, it could be the type of coffee you drink.

Practically free of contraindications when consumed pure and within what doctors call a “safe amount”, coffee goes far beyond caffeine, a famous stimulant substance that increases concentration, disposition, attention, as well as helping with sports performance.

“Coffee is rich in antioxidants, minerals, vitamins and flavonoids, the same substance found in wine”, explains Cercato, an endocrinologist at the HC of USP.

While antioxidants are chemicals that help protect our cells from harmful substances produced during metabolism, flavonoids help with blood circulation.

In addition to these substances, drinking coffee helps our brain to release the following natural stimulants:

Dopamine: popularly known as the “happiness hormone”, it is related to motivation.

Adrenaline: hormone related to euphoria and disposition.

According to physician Audie Nathaniel Momm, a nutritionist at the Hospital do Servidor Público Estadual de São Paulo, “there is no correlation of weight gain with the consumption of pure coffee, unless it is served with sugar.”

The nutritionist recalls that many associate coffee with weight loss because of its thermogenic and stimulating action, which accelerates metabolism. “That’s true, but [para ajudar na dieta] its consumption should be part of eating habits and regular physical exercises”, explains Momm, stating that coffee alone does not work miracles.

Myths and truths about coffee

Can children have coffee?

The answer divides experts, but there are still no studies that prove the harm of coffee to children.

“The general recommendation is that children under the age of two do not drink coffee. Above that, you can consume, but in moderation. For example, we don’t see a problem with a small amount of coffee mixed with milk for breakfast. It’s better than using chocolate milk”, recommends Cercato.

Beware of Old Coffee

Nutritionist Sousa explains that coffee should be consumed within 30 minutes after preparation.

“After 30 minutes, the fresh coffee can start to taste bad. This is because the coffee oxidation process begins, generating the degradation of the substances in the drink, thus altering the taste and aroma”, says Sousa.

Beware of old coffee, it’s not just a matter of taste, but also of health.

“Oxidized coffee can cause harmful effects on health, such as gastrointestinal problems and nausea”, explains the nutritionist.