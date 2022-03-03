Companies bet on education startups to train professionals

Creativity, innovation and digital mindset are professional skills that are increasingly required by companies. While this demand spurs the emergence of new technologies to facilitate constant updating, human resource teams struggle to keep pace. Therefore, HR departments have resorted to the services of edtechs, startups specializing in education, in order to structure their training programs.

The 2018 Edtech Mapping —a survey on the number of edtechs in Brazil, produced by the Associação Brasileira de Startups and the Centro de Inovação para a Educação Brasileira—listed 364 edtechs in the country, 43% of them in the state of São Paulo. Only 8% worked exclusively in the corporate sector. With the arrival of the pandemic, investments in these companies grew 146%, according to 2020 data from the Association for Private Capital Investments in Latin America. Currently, they are among the main responsible for bringing innovative educational solutions such as gamification, storytelling and artificial intelligence to companies.

“A large part of our business is preparing courses for large companies”, says André Tanesi, CEO of Descola online course school. “We believe that companies will play an increasingly influential role in developing and training the next generation of people in the job market, as access to degree programs, such as FIES, is decreasing and it is necessary to increase diversity by hiring professionals with different profiles.”

“We are specialized in the use of technology in education and we propose more active methodologies than the old expository format”, says Demetrius Lima, CEO of edtech Sábios. “In the old model, people don’t feel like interacting.”

Ready-made or customized solutions

For Demetrius Lima, CEO of Sábios, when hiring an edtech, companies can choose to develop personalized training or join existing courses offered by partners. Image: Personal collection

When hiring an edtech, companies can follow two paths: create personalized training according to their needs or join courses already produced by the partners, filtering and setting up the best learning path. According to Lima, operational areas tend to seek training in processes and internal culture, while administrative areas more often seek topics related to creativity, diversity and remote work.

In partnership with edtechs, Unibrad, Bradesco’s corporate university, which has already been awarded the title of best in the world, explores all available possibilities for employee improvement. For a company whose philosophy is to privilege long-term employees in internal promotions, the various training solutions are essential to address new topics and technologies.

“It would be difficult to keep up to date on new contexts and tools without partnering with edtechs specialized in different niches”, says Juliano Ribeiro Marcilio, HR director at the bank. “I cannot build a team within Bradesco to look only at Metaverso and virtual training in a different ‘world’, for example, but these companies can include us in these initiatives.”

The idea is not to adhere to new technologies to show that the bank is not left behind, but to use them to solve problems. Therefore, Unibrad has a team dedicated to curating and evaluating the “menu” of each partner edtech.

Unibrad, Bradesco’s corporate university, has already been awarded the title of the best in the world and bets on a partnership with edtechs to offer improvement to employees. Image: Reproduction

According to the executive, some partnerships even allow the benefit to be extended to family members of employees and have already yielded successful innovative experiences. In 2015, Bradesco created its first corporate game, BQuest, together with Qranio. Available to all employees, it stimulated the learning of general knowledge, softskills and the organization’s culture through a question-and-answer competition. The following year, it was time to try a hackathon (programming marathon) focused on cybersecurity.

Today, together with Descola, the bank offers 45 courses, which have already registered 120 thousand participations. With Alura, it offers immersive and personalized technology learning for employees of all profiles, using a model that generates metrics and reports to assess the development paths and engagement of each employee, in addition to analyzing training demands.

Quality and capillarity

With 900 units, 15 hospitals, 40,000 employees and 250,000 partner doctors spread across Brazil, it would be impossible for the Dasa integrated health network to reach its entire audience without focusing on digital solutions. Internal surveys even showed that employees sought updates on tools they had easy access to, such as TED Talks and YouTube. Based on this data, the company decided to look for edtechs.

“We are very good with health products, but these strategic alliances allow us to deliver other customized content to all our employees”, says Venâncio Guimarães, director of people and culture products. “A wifi network is enough for the employee to be able to develop anywhere.”

“It is important to remember that, as specialists, we go beyond inspiring lectures: we offer method and superior technical level”, adds Tanesi, from Descola. “Few people know, but low quality audio, for example, is related to a higher dropout rate in courses and training.”

Dasa’s internal surveys show that those who enter the company’s corporate university progress 30% faster in their careers, because they develop the skills to occupy positions immediately above their own. Employees gave 88 points (out of a possible 100) to the platform in the climate survey, showing that employee development is one of the pillars of talent retention in the company.

The 2021 edition of the FIA ​​Employee Experience (FEEx) survey —see how to register your company in the 2022 edition — confirms the importance of corporate education for organizational climate. Among the incredible places to work, 91% adopt formal practices in this regard, while among all companies participating in the survey, this number is 65%.

Training and inclusion of young professionals

Edtechs also work on two other latent problems in the labor market: the lack of qualified labor and the need for inclusion. The energy company Raízen, for example, found it difficult to find good technology professionals. The way out was to create Pulse, an innovation hub in which education startups, such as Laboratória, focused on women, and Toti, focused on refugees and migrants, work on training new hires. “We have already employed around 40 professionals through these partnerships”, says José Eduardo Massad, director of Information Technology at Raízen. “We’re talking about people we may have never met and who have a lot to add to the company.”

Galena, founded in 2020, invited five partner companies (iFood, Quinto Andar, Stone, Unilever and Dell) to test its model, which offers assertive training, with cultural, behavioral and technical immersion, to low-income young people and then recommends them. , through a matching algorithm, to available places. At the time of the interview, the contractors must say yes or no on the spot, without analyzing previous experience. The results of the first experiment were encouraging: 100% hiring and an NPS (a metric that measures customer satisfaction) of 96 (the maximum score is 100) after four months. The number of companies that joined the service has now risen to 15.

If hired, the young man pays Galena R$300 per month until he completes R$6,000 (if he loses his job, the payment is frozen). If you’re not hired, you don’t owe anything. The partner company pays BRL 4,000 when contracting.

“We talk a lot about bringing low-income young people to the market, but often it is a perverse inclusion: the process is not thought out and, after a few months, the employee is fired for not achieving ideal performance and is replaced by another”, says Rodrigo Dib, co-founder and business director at Galena. “With a robust program, we deliver a qualified professional to companies, create a qualitative inclusion and prove a lower turnover.”

The Incredible Places to Work Award is an initiative by UOL and FIA to recognize companies that have the best practices in people management. The winners are defined based on the FIA ​​Employee Experience (FEEx) survey, which measures the quality of the work environment, the strength of the organizational culture, the leadership’s performance style and satisfaction with HR services. Registration for the 2022 edition is open and runs until May 30.