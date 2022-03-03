Condemned by the UN, Russia negotiates while dropping bombs

Vinicius Doria – Special for the Mail

Ukrainian soldiers pick up bodies on the street after attacks on the capital Kiev, besieged by columns of Russian tanks – (credit: AFP)

After seven days of war in Ukraine, hope for a negotiated exit was fueled by gestures and statements by representatives of the two countries involved. Today, delegations from Russia and Ukraine are meeting again in Belarus to resume negotiations on a ceasefire.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov told reporters his country was ready to continue the dialogue after a first round with no apparent results. “Let’s wait for the Ukrainian negotiators,” he said. The meeting takes place in the town of Belovezhskaya Puscha, close to the Polish border.

In an interview with Al Jazeera TV, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, in an unsubtle change of tone, acknowledged Volodymyr Zelensky as Ukraine’s president. For him, the fact that Zelensky asks for “security guarantees” to negotiate is positive. He said Russia, condemned yesterday by the UN General Assembly, “has many friends” and will not be isolated. But he left out the most feared hypothesis: “World War III would be a devastating nuclear war,” said the 71-year-old diplomat.

Another shift is being noticed by international observers in China’s stance. On Monday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi called his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba to say he regrets the conflict and supports a negotiated solution. At the UN, he abstained from voting against Russia.

While diplomacy does not find this way out, in the theater of war Russian troops claimed yesterday the capture of the port city of Kherson, in southern Ukraine, and the expansion of attacks on Kiev (capital) and Kharkiv (the second largest city in the parents).

“They (the Russians) have the order to erase our history, erase our country, erase us all,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky denounced in a video. “Nazism is born out of silence. So start screaming about the murders of civilians. Scream about the murders of Ukrainians,” he urged, who is Jewish.

One of the arguments used by Russian President Vladimir Putin to justify the invasion is the need to “denazify” Ukraine. He demands assurances that NATO will not expand eastward and that Ukraine’s entry into the military alliance will be vetoed.

safe subway

Yesterday, the Kremlin released a balance of casualties in combat for the first time, but the figures cannot be independently verified. Army spokesman Igor Konashenkov said 498 Russians were killed and 1,500 wounded. Among Ukrainians, casualties total 1,800 dead and 3,700 wounded. The Ukrainians publish much higher figures: 7,000 Russians would have died since the beginning of the invasion. Ukraine’s army has announced that it will hand over captured Russian soldiers on the battlefront.

In the capital, Kiev, satellite images show that Russian forces continue to concentrate artillery and armor on the outskirts of the city, raising fears of a definitive attack on the capital, which continues to be targeted by missiles and bombs.

“The enemy is moving its forces closer,” said the mayor, Vitali Klitschcko. “Kiev resists and will resist. We will fight”, promises the local ruler, who is a former world boxing champion.

Residents know that the invasion is imminent and seek shelter, mainly in subway stations, all of which are still open. The head of the company that operates Kiev’s metro system, Viktor Braginsky, had no idea that he would see the stations being used as a refuge from war. “I still can’t believe it, everything seems surreal.”

Each station can accommodate up to 1,000 people and withstand attacks from rockets, mortars or Grad missiles, which the Russian military launches against the city.

Pensioner Antonina Puziy, 75, prepares her grandchildren’s meal every day within the station where she has been living since the beginning of the war. She has enough potatoes and carrots to cook her grandchildren’s soup. “We live on the 12th floor. Up there is scary.”

In the dampness of the underground, the couple Sergyi and Natalyia Badylevych celebrate their reunion. They had been separated since Tuesday, in the chaos that ensued in the city after the TV tower was hit by a missile, a few meters from their house. “I called my wife to tell her to come home, but someone on the street yelled at her to go to the shelter,” says Sergyi. “I didn’t know if she was alive,” she said after hugging the family. The son, Pedro, is afraid to leave the shelter.

Water, food and internet

But fear reigns. Despite hopes of a ceasefire, there are no answers for those asking what might happen if Kiev falls into Russian hands. One of the many questions that engineer Volodimir Dovgan, 40, asks himself all the time. “What if the time comes when we won’t have any more food? How are we going to do it? Are we going to try to escape?”

In Kharkiv, close to the Russian border and the target of the heaviest bombing launched so far, the subway has also become a shelter. The Correio spoke with a resident, who asked not to be identified.

“I hear the noise of bombs from time to time. Two hours ago, I left the station to check the situation outside. I saw smoke coming from the block where the city hospital is located”, he reported. “But we have what we need, including water, food and internet,” he said.

Yesterday, four Russian Sukhoi fighter jets briefly breached Swedish airspace east of the island of Gotland in the Baltic Sea. The incident comes at a time when the debate over Sweden’s entry into NATO is back on the agenda because of the war.

The number of refugees is already approaching 900,000, according to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), and is expected to continue to increase rapidly. “We left everything behind when they arrived and ruined our lives,” said Svitlana Mostepanenko, who applied for asylum in the Czech Republic. She said the bombers are hitting many residential areas.



