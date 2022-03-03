Covid-19 risks for pregnant women and babies arise even in mild cases – 03/03/2022

Infection with covid-19 during pregnancy increases the risk of premature delivery, low birth weight or that the baby is born without signs of life (stillbirth) even if the pregnant woman has not had serious respiratory problems.

The conclusion is from a study conducted in the United States, whose results were published in the scientific journal The Lancet DigitalHealth.

The researchers evaluated the electronic records of more than 18,000 women who were tested for the presence of the coronavirus (or Sars-CoV-2) at some point during their pregnancy.

Of these, 882 tested positive (most had a mild or moderate infection) and were compared with another 889 pregnant women who tested negative.

To make a real comparison, the researchers used a statistical program that selected pregnant women with similar profiles in the two groups to be evaluated.

The results show that cases of premature birth and stillbirth were more common in women who had Covid-19 in the first or second trimester of pregnancy. Low birth weight babies were more related to pregnant women who became ill in the third trimester.

Seven cases of fetal death (0.8%) were recorded in the group of pregnant women who had covid-19. In the group that did not have the infection, there was only one case (0.1%). When looking at the number of small-for-gestational-age babies, the researchers recorded 117 cases in the group that experienced covid-19 (13.3%) and 91 among pregnant women who did not have the disease (10.2%).

The researchers also found that the severity of the infection did not influence the gestational age of births, as cases of premature births were observed even in pregnant women who did not have serious infections.

Impact on public health

For obstetrician Rossana Pulcineli Vieira Francisco, one of the coordinators of the Covid-19 Brazilian Obstetric Observatory (OOBr) and professor at the USP School of Medicine, the results reinforce the need for a special look at pregnant and postpartum women — especially from a national perspective. .

“Although the increase in cases seems small on an individual basis, it has much more impact when we think about public health. A baby born with low birth weight, for example, may need a neonatal intensive care unit or it may take a little longer to be discharged and, therefore, it will occupy a bed for a longer time. If I need to use this in a system that is already working at the limit, it can get in the way of it as a whole”, evaluates the teacher.

According to the specialist, as the Brazilian databases available for public health research are independent (they do not talk to each other) and maintain the anonymity of patients (preventing data from being crossed), the OOBr researchers are unable to carry out a national survey of the impact on deliveries of pregnant women diagnosed with mild cases of covid-19.

The data computed by the observatory consider pregnant women who had the infection and needed to be hospitalized – therefore, only moderate and severe cases.

In a survey carried out by the OOBr, for example, researchers found 62% of premature births (with a gestational age of up to 36 weeks and six days) among pregnant women who stayed in the ICU. Between March 2020 and January 2022, there were 20,176 hospitalizations of pregnant women due to covid-19 in Brazil and 1,978 maternal deaths.

“In our observation at Hospital das Clínicas, cases of prematurity were more associated with pregnant women who had a bad pregnancy after Covid-19. But we are a tertiary hospital that only receives the most serious cases. Therefore, with the support of the University Hospital , we are finalizing a survey of mild and moderate cases that did not require hospitalization to assess the impacts”, he explains.

Higher risk of worsening in pregnant women

According to the expert, a pregnant woman has the same risk as a non-pregnant one of contracting covid-19. The difference is that the pregnant woman can evolve worse and worsen – so the obstetrician reinforces the importance of vaccination.

In the case of the North American research, the researchers point out that immunizers were not yet widely available at the time of data collection.

“The body of a pregnant woman undergoes several changes during pregnancy in their respiratory, cardiovascular and immune systems. And it is precisely the three areas attacked by the coronavirus that can make the pregnant woman worse”, explains Rossana.

The expert explains that, culturally, pregnant women are afraid to take any medication during pregnancy so as not to harm the babies. “The fake news about the vaccine made many choose not to be vaccinated. But the best thing a woman can do to protect her baby is to get vaccinated, because the vaccine will prevent her from developing seriously, if she has the infection” , she points out.