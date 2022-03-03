COVID: BH has an increase in transmission, but continues with indices in control – Gerais

Hospital bed
Bed occupancy remains in control (photo: PBH/Disclosure)

Despite the carnival celebrations in private events, Belo Horizonte continues with the transmission of the coronavirus at the level considered to be of control. According to the bulletin released by the city hall this Wednesday (2/3), the RT factor is 0.75.

This means that 75 people are capable of transmitting the virus to another 100. In the last survey, this number was at 0.74. Control level below 1.

The occupancy of ICU beds and wards also follow with ideal percentages, which means less demand in the search for health services. The rate of ICUs is 43.2%, while the occupancy of the wards is 35.9%.

In the last 24 hours, the capital had 3,746 confirmed cases and 10 deaths. The city tends to increase the number of people infected in the coming days due to Carnival.

BH has already passed 1 million booster doses applied. The municipality has already received more than 5.8 million vaccines from the federal government, distributed to more than 5.5 million population. According to PBH, 488,000 people from other municipalities were immunized in the capital.

