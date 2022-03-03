Credit rating agencies downgrade Russia to ‘junk’ status | Economy

Reproduction: iG Minas Gerais Moody’s

The rating agencies Fitch and Moody’s downgraded Russia’s credit rating to junk or “junk”, which means that the agencies consider that the possibility of a country default is high.

It was a brusque decision: Russia’s credit rating was downgraded by six notches in one go – unlike any other country 25 years ago.

The Russian economy has been under fire, with a series of sanctions imposed by the West since Vladimir Putin decided to invade Ukraine last week.

At the same time, providers FTSE Russell and MSCI decided to remove Russia from their indexes, as they considered investing in their stock market unsustainable. The decisions take effect on March 7 and 9, respectively.

Russian international reserves have been frozen in several nations, their banks are unable to transact abroad, companies have decided to withdraw or suspend exports to the country, disrupting the local production chain. And several financial institutions face liquidity problems, with citizens rushing to withdraw.

The ruble is already worth pennies on the dollar, and shares of Russian companies have turned to dust, with a 98% devaluation on the London Stock Exchange. Given this scenario, there are already predictions that Moscow will enter a recession this year, with a double-digit GDP contraction.

The risk rating agencies have a scale of ratings assigned to countries and companies, which are an indicator of their solvency, showing whether or not it is safe to invest in the country’s government bonds or company shares.

Both Fitch and Moody’s downgraded the rating six notches at once. In general, this deterioration is gradual, with sequential downgrades. Last week, S&P, another rating agency, had already downgraded it to junk.

In the case of Fitch, Russia’s rating went from “BBB” to “B”, with “negative observation”. In the case of Moody’s, the cut from “Baa3” to “B3”. Fitch reported that the six-level cut in just a single review only occurred once, in 1997, with South Korea.

“The severity of the international sanctions has raised macroeconomic stability risks, represents a huge shock and could undermine the willingness to pay public debt,” Fitch said in a report.

Moody’s said in a statement that the sanctions “went beyond initial expectations and will have implications for (the country’s) credit.”