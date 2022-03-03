customers report digital banking scam and police investigate

The Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro investigates a company in the financial sector that operates in several states. AutiBank is accused of applying financial scams to customers in exchange for income of up to 5% per month, but which were never paid.

Mega-Sena: 10 golden tips to become a millionaire

Autibank attracts clients, with or without capital, to invest and receive, in exchange, the opportunity of a fixed income that varies around 1.5% to 5% per month. Those who have no value to invest are induced to take out loans from traditional banks, with the promise that the installments would be paid by Autibank if the full amount was invested in the financial market by the company.

A business that seemed safe and that made many people borrow money to invest, but which, according to clients, was a financial blow. The investigated company also stated that the client would receive a return above the total loan amount, which ranged from R$20,000 to R$250,000.

Autibank wasn’t love, it was a trap

However, not all that glitters is gold. As Gustavo Lima said, under a grandiose stage during a show sponsored by AutiBank, “Come with a blow and I’ll be a victim”. According to customers, the sponsor of the event lived up to the phrase.

The company would not have fulfilled the deal with its investors, and many report that after taking out loans to invest in fintech, only the first installment was paid. At the end of last year, a 58-year-old pensioner from Niterói signed two agreements with AutiBank, referring to loans of R$30,000 and R$25,000. However, from the second installment onwards, nothing more was paid to the elderly woman, who entered the business after being convinced by a childhood friend of her daughter, who started to work at the company.

Nu Reserva Immediata: Understand Nubank’s new investment fund

“Employees were under a lot of pressure to get people who could invest, there was a huge psychological and emotional demand, I followed this closely. In a moment of despair because of this scenario, she ended up offering it to us”, said the elderly woman’s daughter.

Currently, the elderly woman is “without money even to eat”, and is suffering from deep depression. According to her daughter, the elderly woman “doesn’t get up if I’m not close, and she only eats if I get in her mouth”.

Yuri Medeiros Correas, CEO of Autibank, who has already been honored by the Rio de Janeiro City Council for his services to society, is a defendant in Ceará, accused of running a criminal organization.

The scheme in Ceará, according to the Public Ministry, was also based on the transfer of loans. In the complaint, the prosecutors emphasize that AutiBank “is not a bank or a financial institution, so much so that there is no authorization from the Central Bank to function as such”.

AutiBank is not Alt.Bank

As the pronunciation is similar, the digital bank Alt.Bank highlighted on its website the following warning: “We do not ask for advance amounts for credit approval from partners, nor personal data over the phone. NEVER reveal personal data or passwords used in the alt.bank app. alt.bank is not associated with AutiBank or any other similarly named entity.”

AutiBank sponsored several shows, especially by singers of the sertanejo genre. According to the company, the name and symbol referring to Autism are due to the fact that the son of one of the partners is autistic.

BC ‘forgotten’ money: check your level and see how to go up

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

just follow the Your Digital Credit at the YouTube, Facebook, twitter, Instagram and Twitch. However, you will follow all about digital banks, credit cards, loans, etc. Follow us to find out more!

Image: Reproduction / Google Maps