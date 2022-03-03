Denounced, Bolsonaro does not adhere to the action against Russia in the Court in The Hague – 03/03/2022

The Brazilian government did not join an action by 39 countries that requested the opening of formal investigations against the government of Vladimir Putin at the International Criminal Court in The Hague. The group denounces Moscow for war crimes in Ukraine, prompting the court’s prosecutor, Karim Khan, to immediately open an investigation.

The process was requested by European governments, in addition to Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, Colombia and Costa Rica. Even close allies of Jair Bolsonaro, such as Hungary and Poland, signed the complaint.

“These referrals allow my office to proceed with the opening of an investigation into the situation in Ukraine from 21 November 2013, thus encompassing within its scope any past and present allegations of war crimes, crimes against humanity or genocide committed. anywhere on the territory of Ukraine by anyone,” explained Khan.

“Our work on collecting evidence has already begun,” he said. According to him, his team had already found a reasonable basis to believe that crimes within the jurisdiction of the Court had been committed.

Khan, however, insisted that the process would be carried out “objectively and independently, with full respect for the principle of complementarity.” “In doing so, we will continue to focus on our core objective: ensuring accountability for crimes that fall within the jurisdiction of the Court,” he said.

Khan also urged “all those involved in hostilities in Ukraine to strictly adhere to the applicable rules of international humanitarian law”. “No individual in Ukraine’s situation is licensed to commit crimes within the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court,” he declared.



The column found that the Bolsonaro government does not believe that, at this moment, the opening of an inquiry will help in the process of silencing the tanks and that it may even increase international tension.

European diplomats believe there is another reason. In The Hague, Bolsonaro is the target of at least five complaints from indigenous people, activist groups, unions and international lawyers. He is accused of crimes against humanity and genocide and, in recent years, he has discussed the matter even with Israel, a country that is also the target of investigations in The Hague.

Two years ago, the Bolsonaro government also tried to elect a Brazilian candidate for the position of judge in the Court. But the name presented by Planalto had one of the worst votes and she was not elected.

At the UN, Brazil has adopted a balanced position. If the government voted in favor of a resolution this Wednesday criticizing Russia, Itamaraty insisted on taking the floor to criticize Western powers and warn that peace will not be achieved that way.

After the vote, Brazil’s ambassador to the UN, Ronaldo Costa Filho, said the resolution “does not go far enough” and warned that a ceasefire is only the first step towards achieving peace. “For there to be sustainable peace, he needs to go further,” he warned.

The ambassador also regretted the fact that the resolution exchanged what could be UN support for a finger-pointing attitude. According to him, the interests of all must be considered, in a phrase that was interpreted as a signal from Brazil to the Russians.

Two weeks ago, a similar tone was used by the Brazilian government during President Jair Bolsonaro’s visit to Moscow. The ambassador, repeating previous speeches, again criticized the sending of weapons to Ukraine and the imposition of sanctions. According to him, this does not help the establishment of diplomatic dialogue and threatens to widen the conflict.

Costa Filho also criticized a part of the text that criticized Russia’s military strategies, especially on nuclear weapons. Calling for a military de-escalation, he insisted the only solution would be at the “negotiation table”.