DHL suspends shipments to Russia and Belarus; see other companies that have left the country

More than 30 organizations ended their activities and investments in Russian territory in retaliation for the invasion of Ukraine.

One of the largest logistics companies in the world, the German DHL, has suspended shipments to Russia and Belarus after the invasion of Ukraine. The announcement was made this Wednesday, 2, “Our services to Russia and Belarus have been suspended and we do not accept further shipments to these countries until further notice”, said the company, which also announced the closure of its offices in Ukraine. DHL is one of the largest logistics groups in the world, and with this decision it joins a long list of companies that have also severed ties with the Russians in retaliation for the invasion of Ukraine that is now in its seventh day.

Companies that have severed ties with Russia

Since Russia invaded Ukraine on Thursday, a series of economic sanctions have been imposed by Western countries in retaliation. Because of these measures, and in the face of the possibility of a financial and reputation crisis, large multinationals, which since the end of the USSR have started to operate in the region, have ended or paused their activities in Russian territory. More than 30 companies that have already positioned themselves on the situation between Russia and Ukraine and adopted sanctions.

oil companies

Londrina, BP, was the first to announce the withdrawal of its stake in Russian oil company Rosneft. In a statement, the organization’s president said he was deeply shocked and saddened by the situation. “My heart goes out to everyone affected. This led us to fundamentally rethink BP’s position with Rosneft,” said BP Chief Executive Bernard Looney. Soon after, Shell also took a position on the situation and informed that it would be ending its participation in Gazprom projects, including the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline – an operation that takes gas from Russia to Germany. In a statement, the company stated: “We cannot stand still. Our immediate focus is on the security of our people in Ukraine and supporting our people in Russia. We expect that the decision to initiate the process of exiting joint ventures with Gazprom and related entities will affect the book value of Shell’s assets in Russia and carry a loss.”

Following the path of the other two oil companies, the North American EXXON announced the end of its activities. In a statement, the company said it regretted Russia’s military action that violates Ukraine’s territorial integrity and endangers its people. security,” the company explained about its announcement. The Norwegian equines was not left out and broke the bond that had lasted 30 years. “The priority is the safety of our people. For this reason, we started a process of closing activities”, informed the company. Total Energies, a French company and one of the giants in the energy sector but which also invests heavily in natural gas, said it “will no longer provide capital for new projects in Russia” and that it is “mobilized to provide fuel to the Ukrainian authorities and help to Ukrainian refugees in Europe”.

Transport

In the area of ​​transport, six companies took a position on the situation and informed about the end of operations involving Russia. Maersk, the shipping company, said it would not transport containers to or from Russia indefinitely. Ocean Network Express (ONE), also specializing in container shipping, stated: “Acceptance of bookings to and from St Petersburg, Russia is suspended with immediate effect until further notice while we assess operational feasibility.” MSC and Hapag Lloyd also adhered to sanctions and stopped reverse cargo to Russia, however, it will still accept food and humanitarian cargo. Boeing, the aircraft manufacturer, has halted operations at the training ground in Moscow, claiming that: “As the conflict continues, our teams are focused on ensuring the safety of colleagues in the region.” Airbus, also an aircraft manufacturer, has announced that it will no longer supply parts and support to Russian airlines.

Entertainment and Social Networks

Entertainment companies such as Disney, Sony, Warner and Netflix, announced that their films and productions will no longer be shown in Russia. With these decisions, social networks reported that the films ‘Red – Growing up is a Beast’, by Pixar, Morbius, by Sony and The Batman, by Warner, will not be played in the country. Netflix said it must not comply with Russia’s audiovisual law that requires the inclusion of 20 public channels to be able to operate in the country. Social networks, which have been widely used to share information about the war, especially on the Ukrainian side, did not remain silent and also applied measures in retaliation for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Facebook and the Instagram, will limit access to Russian state accounts. Twitter started to label content from Russian state media or that have links that direct to the country’s media. Tik Tok has blocked Russian-backed channels.

Other giants in the technology, fashion, logistics and automobile markets have also announced some sort of sanction against Russia. These companies are: Apple, Adidas, Daimler, Renault, Volvo, Harley Davidson, GM, Jaguar Land Rover, Nokian Tires, UPS, FedEx, Sovereign Fund of Norway and AerCap and Kuehne+Nagel.