Diageo, manufacturer of Smirnoff, stops exports to Ukraine and Russia | Economy

British beverage group Diageo, maker of Smirnoff and Guinness vodka, has stopped exports to Ukraine and Russia, the company said on Thursday (3).

“Our priority is the security of our people in Ukraine and across the region,” said a company spokesperson.

Since Friday, several international companies have announced that they are leaving or suspending their business in Russia in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in a ripple effect that is expected to significantly increase pressure on the Russian government. See the list.

The European Union, the United States, the United Kingdom and other countries over the weekend announced an unprecedented set of financial sanctions on Russia in response to the country’s invasion of Ukraine. Among the measures are the exclusion of Russian banks from the Swift international financial transfer system and the freezing of a large part of the Central Bank of Russia’s reserves held abroad.

The sanctions are intended to push the Russian economy into recession, putting pressure on public opinion against Putin’s military action in the neighboring country.

Japanese automaker Toyota announced on Wednesday it had halted production at its only factory in Russia and halted vehicle shipments to the country, citing “supply chain disruptions” linked to the invasion of Ukraine.

“Toyota Motor Russia will halt production at its St Petersburg plant from March 4 and has halted vehicle imports until further notice due to supply chain disruptions,” the company said in a statement.

Spotify, the music streaming giant, announced the closure of its Russian office and limitations on access to content published by Russian state media, in response to the “unprovoked attack on Ukraine”.

“We have closed our office in Russia until further notice,” the Stockholm-based company, listed on the New York Stock Exchange, said in a statement.

The company added that it had analyzed “thousands of podcast episodes since the beginning of the war” and that it limited users’ ability to find programs produced by Russian state-linked media.