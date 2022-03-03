Doctor Jairo · 15 situations that cause hair loss and tips on how to deal with it

During the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, many people found themselves literally losing their hair. No wonder, after all, stress can cause it. But it’s not just him, there are several conditions that can lead to hair loss. Some you may not even be imagining. Below is a list of 15 of them, and some tips from a dermatologist and trichologist on how to try to change the situation.

1-You are taking certain medications

Take another look at the side effects of the medications you are taking – hair loss could be on the list. For example: blood thinners, acne medications high in vitamin A, anabolic steroids, or medication for arthritis, depression, gout, heart problems, or high blood pressure.

2-You just had a baby

When you are pregnant your hormones prevent your hair from falling out as often as it normally would. This makes it look thicker and more lush. However, after giving birth, you lose the extra hair as your hormones change again. Everything should balance out about three to six months later.

3-You are iron deficient

Iron helps keep hair healthy. When the levels drop, your hair may also fall out. You will likely have other clues that low iron is to blame for hair loss, such as brittle nails, yellow or pale skin, shortness of breath, weakness, and a rapid heartbeat.

4-You had weight loss surgery

You’re more likely to deal with this post-op symptom if your zinc levels are low, but it’s common to lose some locks after bariatric surgery. Your doctor may recommend a zinc supplement to help stop your hair loss.

5- You are stressed

Sometimes, large doses of stress can cause your body’s immune system to switch on and attack your hair follicles. Too much worry and anxiety can also stop hair growth, which makes it more likely to fall out when you brush. During the Covid-19 pandemic, for example, hair loss complaints increased greatly.

6-You don’t get enough protein

A body low on protein finds a way to conserve it where it can, and that includes stopping hair growth. About two to three months after that, the hair starts to fall out. Adding more meat, eggs, fish, nuts, seeds and beans to your meals can bring more protein to your diet.

7-You use contraceptives

Hormonal birth control such as oral contraceptives, implants, injections, vaginal rings and patches can trigger hair loss if you have a history in your family. Your doctor may recommend a non-hormonal option that can help you maintain more hair.

8-You gave up birth control

Not only can starting hormonal birth control trigger hair loss, it can also stop it. You will likely notice a change several weeks or months after you have stopped the process.

9-You don’t treat your hair well

Sometimes it’s your styling routine that’s to blame when your hair starts to break or fall out. Shampooing too much, brushing or combing your hair when it’s wet, rubbing your hair dry with a towel, or brushing too hard or too often can strain your hair and cause it to break. Two big causes of breakage include braids that are too tight and the weight they cause.

10-You use appliances that heat the wires

The daily use of dryers, flat irons and babyliss dries the curls and facilitates the breakage and fall of the wires. Bleach, dye, relaxers and hair sprays can do the same thing.

Your strands can also fall out when you have the flu or infection – iStock

11-You have another condition

Hair loss is a symptom of more than 30 diseases, including polycystic ovary syndrome, scalp ringworm, thyroid disorders and autoimmune diseases. You can also lose hair when you have the flu, a high fever, or an infection.

12-You smoke

Your hair is not immune to the damage that smoking can cause. The toxins in cigarette smoke can mess with hair follicles and prevent hair from growing and staying on the head. One of many reasons to quit smoking.

13-You are going through menopause

Changing hormones during menopause can increase hair loss. The problem should go away after about six months. But if you notice that it is increasing or that there is hair loss on the top and crown of your head, talk to your doctor. You may have a problem that can be dealt with.

14-You pull the threads

Hair pulling disorder, or trichotillomania, is a mental health condition that makes you feel like pulling hairs out of your scalp. It can be hard to stop, even when you start to go bald. When you have this problem, you might want to pull your eyelashes or eyebrows too.

15-You have an eating disorder

Both anorexia (not eating enough) and bulimia (vomiting after eating) can cause your hair to fall out because your body isn’t getting the nutrients it needs to grow and maintain healthy hair. These are mental disorders. They need to be treated by a team of mental health professionals, nutritionists and other medical specialists.

Tips on how to handle the situation

According to dermatologist and trichologist Kédima Nassif, a member of the Brazilian Society of Dermatology and the Brazilian Hair Restoration Association, unbalanced food, for example, can cause the hair to weaken and, consequently, to fall out. “Food has a direct impact on the condition of the hair, as it is responsible for providing nutrients for the proper growth and strengthening of the hair. Therefore, investing in a balanced diet during this period is essential,” she says.

Kédima advises avoiding the consumption of sugar, refined carbohydrates and foods with a high glycemic index, which, in addition to favoring the body’s inflammation and the emergence of seborrheic dermatitis, cause the release of hormones that inhibit the division of cells at the root of the wires, thus contributing to hair thinning.

Invest in a diet rich in protein, such as milk, eggs, and meat, as well as natural antioxidants, found in fruits and vegetables. “A great option is spinach, as it has high levels of iron, a mineral crucial for hair formation and for the transport of oxygen in the blood to the roots. Fish are also very important, as they are sources of protein, iron, vitamin B12, omega 3, calcium and phosphorus, micronutrients that stimulate the formation of strong and healthy hair”, says the doctor.

In addition to food, it is also essential, as mentioned above, that you pay attention and manage your stress levels. “That’s because in moments of emotional tension we release cortisol, which, in the long term, can favor the emergence of inflammatory conditions that prevent the proper growth of the wires. Studies have also pointed out that stress favors the appearance of white hair due to the release of noradrenaline, which can cause damage to the cells responsible for producing the pigment that gives color to the hair”, warns the trichologist.

Finally, it is also important that you sleep well and ensure that your sleep is quality. According to Kédima, when we sleep poorly, our body suffers from hormonal changes that are related to worsening hair loss and the emergence of inflammatory lesions, such as dandruff. In addition, lack of sleep impairs the immune system and, therefore, the scalp becomes an easier target for sebaceous infections.

“There are several reasons for hair loss, all with different causes, symptoms and treatments. However, there is something in common between them: the sooner you seek help and start treatment, the better the results”, concludes the doctor.

