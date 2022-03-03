Dollar drops below R$ 5.05 as commodities soar favoring the currencies of exporting countries | Economy

The dollar operates in decline this Thursday (3), amid continued financial turmoil caused by the invasion of Ukraine and soaring commodity prices.

At 12:30 pm, the US currency fell 1.42%, quoted at R$ 5.0330. See more quotes.

The Ibovespa is on the rise.

On Wednesday, the dollar closed down by 0.99% at R$5.1053, accumulating a low of 8.42% in the year against the real.

Russia Attacks Strategic Ukraine Cities; new round of negotiations is scheduled for this Thursday

The rise in commodity prices, which make up a large part of Brazil’s export agenda, has supported the real, guaranteeing the supply of dollars in the domestic market.

The price of a barrel of oil topped the barrier of US$ 115 on Thursday, approaching the level of US$ 120, with the war in Ukraine raising fears of shortages and aggravating the risks of a rise in global inflation.

Iron ore contracts rose 6.8% in China at 797.50 yuan ($126.27) a tonne after rising 9.7% to their highest level since Feb.

In this context, “the currencies of commodity-exporting countries remain well anchored”, said Dan Kawa, CIO of TAG Investimentos, citing, in addition to the good performance of Brazilian assets, the strength of the Australian dollar.

Despite the positive performance of commodity-sensitive currencies, Kawa warned that “there is a clear strong dollar bias against other currencies.” This session, the US unit’s index against six strong rivals rose 0.13%, with the euro down about 0.3%.

The Russian ruble fell to new record lows against the dollar and euro on Thursday after ratings agencies Fitch and Moody’s downgraded Russia’s sovereign debt to “speculative” or “junk” status. “, with Western sanctions calling into question the country’s ability to service its debt and weakening the economy.

The US and EU sanctions seek to deny Russian banks access to international capital markets. Measures aimed at strangling the Russian economy include cutting seven Russian banks from the Swift international payments network and freezing Russian central bank assets in the West to prevent Russia from using its foreign currency reserves.

Investors are also keeping an eye on the US central bank, the Federal Reserve, after its chair, Jerome Powell, said the day before that he would support a 0.25 percentage point hike in interest rates in March, without ruling out the possibility of more aggressive hikes in the future. if inflation persists.

Financial market economists raised their inflation estimate for 2022 for the seventh week in a row, which rose from 5.56% to 5.60%, according to the Central Bank’s Focus bulletin the day before.

The market also maintained this year’s GDP growth forecast at 0.30% and the expectation for the economy’s basic interest rate, the Selic, at 12.25% per year for the end of 2022.

The Selic rate is currently at 10.75% per annum, and high interest rates have benefited the real at the beginning of the year, as they increase the yields offered by the domestic fixed income market.

The projection for the exchange rate at the end of 2022 remained at BRL 5.50. By the end of 2023, it had dropped from BRL 5.36 to BRL 5.31 per dollar.

On Friday, the IBGE releases the official GDP result for 2021.