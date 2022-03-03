Dollar operates in fall after reaching R$ 5.22 | Economy

At 16:37, the US currency retreated 0.98%, quoted at R$ 5.1073. At the opening, it reached R$ 5.2228. See more quotes.

The dollar operates in decline this Wednesday (2), after opening sharply higher, on the return of the Brazilian financial market after Carnival and under pressure from the war in Ukraine and the impacts of harsh Western sanctions against Russia. Investors also monitor the war’s ramifications on inflation and global growth.

Bovespa, on the other hand, operates on a high with the advance of commodities.

In international markets, a barrel of oil topped US$ 110 on Wednesday, amid fears of shortages, and the ruble hit a record low against the dollar.

On Friday (25), the dollar closed up 1.01%, quoted at R$ 5.1562, but ended February with a decline of 2.81%. In the first two months of the year, the fall against the real was reduced to 7.51%.

Russia announces takeover of first major Ukrainian city

Economic impacts of war and sanctions

As the war in Eastern Europe enters a week, investors are raising concerns about the impact on global economic growth, amid plans by the Federal Reserve (Fed) and other central banks to fight rising inflation by raising rates. of interest.

In addition, rising oil prices are also raising concerns, with investors increasingly fearful about the impact of the war in Ukraine on global energy supplies, as Russia is the world’s third-largest oil producer and major supplier of energy. gas to Europe.

The price of a barrel of oil surpassed the barrier of US$ 100 this Wednesday (2), reaching maximums since 2013. The price of British gas was quoted very close to its all-time high last December.

The Russian currency, meanwhile, continues to melt, and fell to a record low in Moscow of 110 to the dollar on Wednesday, prompting Russia to announce new restrictive measures for investors in an attempt to limit the impacts of international sanctions. The ruble has already lost about a third of its value against the dollar since the beginning of the year.

The US and EU sanctions seek to deny Russian banks access to international capital markets. Measures aimed at strangling the Russian economy include cutting seven Russian banks from the Swift international payments network and freezing Russian central bank assets in the West to prevent Russia from using its foreign currency reserves.

Several international companies announced since Friday (25) that they are leaving or suspending their business in Russia, in a domino effect that should continue in the coming days and considerably increase the pressure on the Russian government. See the list.

China, meanwhile, has said it will not adhere to the adoption of Western-led sanctions against Russia, adding that it believes the impact of these measures on the world’s second-largest economy will be limited.

Here, the Central Bank released the Focus report with updated financial market projections for inflation, interest rates and GDP (Gross Domestic Product).

Financial market economists raised for the seventh week in a row the inflation estimate for 2022, which rose from 5.56% to 5.60%.

The financial market also maintained this year’s GDP growth forecast at 0.30% and the expectation for the economy’s basic interest rate, the Selic, at 12.25% per year for the end of 2022.

Currently, the Selic rate is 10.75% per year.

On Friday, the IBGE releases the official GDP result for 2021.