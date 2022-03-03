Eighth day of Ukrainian war marred by destruction in capital Kiev

posted on 03/03/2022 07:44



(credit: Aris Messinis / AFP)

The Russian offensive against Ukraine reaches its eighth day, this Thursday (3/3). And the tension in the capital Kiev, the tension rises, as does the trail of destruction. The UN estimates that around 1 million people have fled Ukraine.

The morning in Kiev was filled with sirens warning of air strikes. Residents were warned to head to underground shelters. Reports give account of attacks both in the morning and at dawn. On social media, the city government said that “the explosions were the result of the action of the air defense system of the Armed Forces, which shot down enemy missiles”. The city hall classifies the situation in the city as “difficult, but controlled”.

According to Ukraine’s emergency service, a diesel fuel tank was hit, generating a large column of smoke. “The fire was caused by shelling by the Russian occupiers. Protection of adjacent tanks, some damaged by debris, has been organised. Measures are being taken to extinguish the fire,” he said in a statement.

After taking Kiev and Kherson, the next Russian target is to take the city of Mariupol. The city is already surrounded and suffers from the offensive. The mayor, Vadim Boichenko, recognizes the difficulties and says that the city is “without electricity, without water, without heating”.

*With information from agencies