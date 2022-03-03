Electric Kia EV6 Named 2022 European Car of the Year; meet

The Kia EV6, a 100% electric SUV that the South Korean automaker has already confirmed will be sold in Brazil, was elected Car of the Year 2022 by a specialized jury in Europe. The model left behind strong rivals, such as the Renault Mégane E-Tech (which will also come to Brazil) and the Hyundai Ioniq 5.

The official website of the event, held in Geneva, Switzerland, reported that the electric Kia EV6 closed the dispute with 279 points, against 265 for the Renault model and 261 for the Hyundai electric car.

This was the first time that a car from the South Korean brand reached the highest place on the podium since 1964, the date of the 1st award. For Jason Jeong, president of Kia Europe, this shows “the strength of what is yet to come in the field of electrification”.

The jury was made up of 61 journalists from the automotive sector from 23 different countries, but the votes of the Russians were not counted in this edition as a penalty for the war that the country is waging against Ukraine.

Kia EV6 was chosen by an expert jury as the 2022 Car of the Year in Europe (Image: Disclosure / Car Of the Year)

An interesting detail of the award is that only one of the 7 finalist car models had a combustion engine: the Peugeot 308, which ended the dispute in fourth place, with 191 points.

The Car of the Year 2022 ranking was as follows:

Kia EV6: 279 points; Renault Megane E-Tech: 265 points; Hyundai Ioniq 5: 261 points; Peugeot 308: 191 points; Skoda Enyaq: 185 points; Ford Mustang Mach-E: 150 points; Seat Cupra Born: 144 points.

What the Electric Kia EV6, Car of the Year 2022 Looks Like

The set assembled by the manufacturer delighted most of the judges who chose the Kia EV6 Car of the Year for 2022. One of them highlighted the ability to “combine energy efficiency, large-capacity battery and ultra-fast charging”, while another surrendered to “the sportier driving experience”. ” and “firmer suspension”.

The secret of the success that won the award for the first time to the South Korean automaker is in the specifications of the SUV that will come to Brazil. The electric Kia EV6 has two different versions, one with a 58 kWh battery and the other with a capacity of 77.4 kWh.

These settings could make the range of the 100% electric SUV vary between 450 and 550 kilometers, depending on the circuit and the driving mode of the owner.

In terms of power, it varies between 167 and 576 horsepower. The intermediate version has 325 horsepower and, together with the entry-level version, is the most popular to be sold here. The more powerful GT promises to do 0 to 100 km/h in an impressive 3.5 seconds.

“The EV6 is truly a landmark development that was designed from the ground up to make electric mobility fun, convenient and affordable,” said Kia President Jason Jeong.

Source: Car of the Year