Employment, income, education and violence: study led by a Brazilian shows how the pandemic has affected women most in the world | coronavirus

A survey published this Wednesday (2) in the scientific journal “The Lancet” pointed out that, in the pandemic, women were more affected than men in at least four aspects: unemployment , unpaid work, education and gender violence .

“We show evidence of gender disparities in health, social and economic aspects, with women being disproportionately affected in several dimensions,” say the authors of the study, which is led by a Brazilian, Luísa Flor, a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Washington, United States.

“This study provides the first comprehensive global evidence on gender disparities for a wide range of health, social and economic indicators during the pandemic. Evidence suggests that Covid-19 has tended to exacerbate previously existing social and economic disparities, rather than creating new inequalities,” said senior author Emmanuela Gakidou, from the same university.

Scientists analyzed data from 193 countries from March 2020 to September 2021. See below for the main conclusions.:

2 of 3 April 28, 2020- Women wear protective masks as they wait to receive their food supplies during distribution to people in need, in Dakar, Senegal — Photo: Zohra Bensemra/Reuters April 28, 2020- Women wear protective masks as they wait to receive their food supplies during distribution to people in need, in Dakar, Senegal (Photo: Zohra Bensemra/Reuters)

As of September 2021, 26% of women and 20% of men reported losing their jobs during the pandemic.

“The economic impacts have affected women more than men in some countries, because they tend to be disproportionately employed in sectors hardest hit by Covid-19, such as the hotel industry or as domestic workers,” said Luísa Flor.

In all regions, women have reported higher rates of job loss than men since the start of the pandemic, although this trend has slowed over time.

Income loss also occurred globally – was reported by 58% of respondents, with similar overall rates for men and women (although gender differences varied across regions).

“Ethnic minority groups, immigrants and women in poverty are likely to be among the most severely affected by the pandemic. In addition, social gender norms in many countries assign household and child care responsibilities in preference to women and reduce their time and ability to engage in paid work.

Young people and women were the hardest hit by the crisis in the job market in the pandemic

2 – More unpaid work

Women in all regions were more likely than men to report that had to give up a paid job to care for others.

Women do 75% of all unpaid care work in the world

The disparity has widened over time. In March 2020, for every 1 man in the world who said he had to give up his job to take care of someone, that number for women was 1.8. In September 2021, the disparity increased to 2.4.

This difference between the sexes occurred worldwide, but to a lesser extent in North Africa and the Middle East.

The biggest gender differences were seen in high-income countries: women were 1.1 times more likely to report having had to care for others. In Central Europe, Eastern Europe and Central Asia, women were 1.22 times more likely to report an increase in housework.

3 – More girls left school

3 of 3 A girl attends a class at an elementary school in Beckum, West Germany, on July 6th. — Photo: Ina Fassbender / AFP A girl attends a class at an elementary school in Beckum, western Germany, on July 6. — Photo: Ina Fassbender / AFP

Respondents, usually parents, reported that, worldwide, 6% of students dropped out of school during the pandemic. (The data did not include absences due to school closures).

Globally, however, women and girls were 1.21 times more likely to drop out of school than boys and men.

School dropout of children and adolescents increases 171% in the pandemic, says study

The biggest gender differences were seen in Central Europe, Eastern Europe and Central Asia – where four times more women than men dropped out of education.

People with more than 12 years of schooling in high-income countries and sub-Saharan Africa were less likely to report that their children had dropped out of school.

Between the students who took online classes, only 50% of respondents reported having adequate access to virtual learning technologies. On the other hand, women and girls were 1.11 times more likely to report good access than male students. Again, highly educated and urban respondents were more likely to report that students in their home had adequate access to online learning resources.

‘Student shared cell phone with two brothers’: 51% in the public network still do not have access to a computer with internet

4 – Perception of increase in gender violence

Overall, 54% of women and 44% of men reported feeling that gender-based violence has increased in their community during the pandemic. The highest rates were reported by women in Latin America and the Caribbean (62%), high-income countries (60%) and Sub-Saharan Africa (57%).

Women are the most affected by the pandemic, with rising unemployment and an accumulation of household chores and child care.

“While there are several indications that Covid-19 has potentially exacerbated levels of gender-based violence and reduced access to support networks for those experiencing violence, it is worth emphasizing that challenges in dealing with gender-based violence and inadequate service delivery predate the current crisis“, highlighted Luisa Flor.

“The critical need for better evidence and sufficient resources allocated to this health, social and humanitarian issue has always been urgent and has now become even more so.”

Pandemic cannot reverse advances in gender equality, warn scientists

The researchers warned that the pandemic has brought threats to the quest for gender equality – and that action will be needed to reverse the scenario.

“Society is at a crucial moment, where investment in the empowerment of women and girls is critically needed to ensure that progress towards gender equality is not interrupted or reversed because of the pandemic,” said researcher Emmanuela Gakidou.

27% of women aged 15 to 49 have experienced domestic violence in their lifetime, says study by ‘The Lancet’

“We cannot let the social and economic consequences of the pandemic continue into the post-Covid era. Actions must be taken now to not only reverse current disparities, but to further close the gaps present before the pandemic began,” he added.

In a commentary released along with the study, scientist Rosemary Morgan of the Johns Hopkins University School of Public Health, who was not involved in the study, wrote, along with colleagues: