Euro has biggest drop in 2 years amid war in Ukraine

The euro fell to its lowest level in nearly six years against the British pound and recorded its biggest 21-month decline against the dollar. In addition to concerns that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will harm European growth, a further rise in energy prices has raised concerns about the euro area’s economic prospects.

The currency has seen a 1.4% drop in the week so far and is heading for a fourth consecutive weekly loss against the US Dollar.

The Australian dollar, on the other hand, hit a seven-week high of $0.7306 on Wednesday and was close to $0.7295 the next day as prices for Australian exports such as coal , gas and grain, rising.

“Euro is vulnerable”

Senior foreign exchange strategist Jane Foley of Rabobank spoke about the drop. “In the current crisis, we see the euro’s status as vulnerable,” she said.

“On the corporate level, there is a web of complex relationships between the EU (European Union) and Russian companies, particularly in the energy sector,” explained Foley.

“Energy prices have risen, as have many agricultural products. The war in Ukraine therefore suggests longer inflation and the potential for slower economic growth.”

Russian currency collapses after central bank raises interest rates

Russia’s central bank announced in a statement on Monday that it will raise its benchmark interest rate by 10.5 percentage points, raising it to 20%. The Russian currency is under pressure.

The ruble collapsed against the dollar and the euro during the opening of quotations on the Moscow stock exchange.

The Russian currency was trading at 94.15 to the dollar around 10am on Monday, down from 83.5 on Wednesday. It was the last day an official exchange rate was recorded, before the invasion of Ukraine. Against the euro, the ruble was trading at 105.43 per euro, from a previous level of 93.5.

This bank will do so to face the severe economic sanctions enacted by the West to punish Russia for the invasion.

“The Board of Directors of the Bank of Russia has decided to increase the reference rate to 20% per annum,” said the monetary institution, quoted by Russian news agencies.

