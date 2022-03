Explosion heard near train station in central Kiev

Destroyed tank in the town of Bucha, near Kiev, on March 2Serhii Nuzhnenko/Reuters

Residential buildings destroyed by explosives in Irpin, near Kiev, on March 2Serhii Nuzhnenko/Reuters

Government headquarters in Kharkiv is bombed this Tuesday, March 1Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy/Reuters

Explosive-hit TV tower in Kiev on March 1Reuters

Kharkiv government building after being hit by Russian missileCarlos Barria/Reuters

National University of Kharkiv, damaged by attacks on March 2Reuters

House destroyed by attack in the breakaway region of DonetskAlexander Ermochenko/Reuters

Ambassadors protest during Russia’s UN speech; Brazil did not join the protestreproduction

View of the destruction of a factory in Kharkiv on February 28REUTERS

Tank destroyed after airstrike in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city, on February 28Vitaliy Gnidyi/Reuters

A bridge destroyed by explosives in Bucha, a city near Kiev, on February 28Maxim Levin/Reuters

Bus with bullet marks registered in Kiev on February 28Jedrzej Nowick

Building in Kharkiv damaged by Russian bombing on February 27, in action against Ukraine’s second largest cityVitaliy Gnidyi/Reuters

Residential building in Kiev hit by Russian missile by Russians on February 26REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Interior of a destroyed Russian Tigr-M vehicle in Kharkiv on February 28Vitaliy Gnidyi/Reuters

An oil field in Vasylkiv that would have been targeted by Russian artillery on February 27Maxim Levin/Reuters

Grad rocket fired and did not explode at a children’s playground in Khrakiv, UkraineReuters

Gleb Garanich/ReutersBuilding in Kiev hit and destroyed by Russian rockets on February 26

Valentyn Ogirenko/ReutersUkrainian troops observe a wrecked vehicle in Kiev on February 26

Ukrainian soldier in combat stance on the outskirts of KharkivREUTERS/Maksim Levin

Child plays in park in front of buildings hit by Kiev attack REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Residential area outside Kiev hit during Russian attack REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Unidentified plane wreckage outside KievReuters TV via REUTERS

Russia launched an offensive against Ukraine on Thursday (24)Ukrainian State Emergency Service/Handout via REUTERS

Ukrainian soldiers in position in central KievREUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Ukrainian servicemen stand next to a wrecked armored vehicle that they say belongs to the Russian armyREUTERS/Maksim Levin

Russian military vehicle in Armyansk, CrimeaREUTERS/Stringer

