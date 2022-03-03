Explosion hits Kiev train station, Ukraine blames Russian missile

Ukrainian government sources indicate that the explosion at the train station occurred after a Russian missile was intercepted. (Photo: Wolfgang Schwan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

An A large explosion was recorded on Wednesday afternoon (2) in Kiev, capital of Ukraine, near a train station. of the city after an air raid. Ukrainian government sources indicate that the explosion occurred after a Russian missile was intercepted before it hit the target.

The initial information was that there are victims, who were trying to leave the country, but the number has not yet been confirmed. The trains continued to run.

According to CNN journalist Daniela Lima, the Ukrainian railway company confirmed that an attack hit Kiev’s south station.

In a statement released shortly after the attack, the company said thousands of women and children were being evacuated at the scene of the blast. After the incident, the mayor of the Ukrainian capital Vitali Klitschko said that initial information is that there were no casualties.

CNN International also said that there are warnings of further air strikes in at least two other cities in Ukraine.

According to Reuters, the attack near the railway station may have cut off heating supplies to parts of the capital as the region grapples with low mid-winter temperatures.

Explosion caused by missile intercepted by Ukraine, adviser says

An adviser to Ukraine’s Interior Ministry said that the Ukrainian security system intercepted a missile launched by Russia, and the projectile’s debris hit Kiev’s central train station.

As the missile was intercepted, it is not yet known what the Russians were targeting.

Last Tuesday (1st), a film reporter died in Kiev, the capital of Ukraine, in a Russian attack on a radio and television tower. The information was confirmed by the organization Reporters without Borders.

The victim was Evgeny Sakun, who worked at Kiev Live TV. According to Reporters Without Borders, targeting journalists is a war crime. According to AFP, five people were killed in the attacks.

UN passes resolution against Russia

Also this Wednesday, the UN General Assembly passed a resolution condemning Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. There were 141 votes in favour, five against and 35 abstentions.

The meeting was convened by 95 of the 193 countries that make up the organization’s Security Council collegiate and held in an emergency due to the war. A two-thirds vote was needed to pass the measure.

Brazil voted in favor of the proposal. During the meeting, the Brazilian ambassador to the UN, Ronaldo Costa Filho, asked for “engagement” from “all actors” for a diplomatic agreement.

In addition to condemning the invasion of Ukraine, the document emphasizes that the acquisition of territories through the use of force should not be recognized as legal. In other words, the purpose of the resolution is to express that several countries are against the actions of the Russians.