Extra Hiper shopkeepers try to resist waiting for the arrival of the wholesale Assaí – Economy

It’s been two months since the gondolas of Extra in Sorocaba (SP) were emptied. Even without the store that brought the movement, some shopkeepers who had small shops in the gallery attached to the old hypermarket are still there – despite the sudden drop of up to 40% in revenue. the president of Sugar Loaf Group, Jorge Faisalsaid that the hypermarkets they are a “turning page” for the company; these entrepreneurs, however, cannot afford to say the same.

With a lease agreement in force until 2024, the owner of a natural products store, Andréia Negrin, still doesn’t know if he will be able to keep his business running until the opening of the cash and carry store. With the closing of the store, the businesswoman had to reduce expenses as her revenue fell by 40%. “Before Extra closed, the food court was crowded, nowadays it’s even scary to stay here”, she says.

According to Andréia, to recover the lost clientele, shopkeepers decided to install banners around the neighborhood and sound trucks informing that the gallery is still working.

In addition to those who hold back while GPA and assaí decide the fate of the stores – part of them will become wholesale, another will be transformed into Sugar Loaf, while there will also be closures –, some entrepreneurs had to close their doors. It is a side effect of selling the 70 units of Extra Híper by Grupo Pão de Açúcar (GPA) that took by surprise the merchants who work inside the galleries of the hypermarket network.

The purchase made by Assaí begins to appear in practice. According to the wholesaler’s president, Belmiro Gomes, 40 stores are undergoing renovation in the first quarter of 2022 and should be opened between July and August this year. The other points should start operating throughout 2023.

losses

For 14 years with his hairdressing salon in Extra Sorocaba, the entrepreneur Victor Amaral had to change address after acquiring Assaí. He was told that he would need to leave the space, even with his contract in effect. “Extra and Assaí treat shopkeepers without a shred of attention. We ended up without support from the companies”, says Amaral.

The change of address resulted in a 30% drop in clientele and a loss of R$ 100,000 spent on the works to install the new workplace. Despite the problems, the businessman is determined to return to his old commercial point after the store opens.

For Roberto Kanterentrepreneurship specialist FGV, the switch to cash and carry can be positive for shopkeepers. Regarding contracts, Kanter believes that negotiation should be facilitated after the transition. “In the case of stores with a commercial contract – more than 60 months – there are no changes to the rule after the change of management, the new owner is obliged to continue with the contract”, he says.

empty stores

The question of which units are working also haunts the Extra Hiper points that will be transformed into Pão de Açúcar. In Sao Paulo, whoever passes by the Itaim Bibi store is greeted with “we are open” signs and sound announcements explaining the change. Even working, the gallery services of the units have most of the stores closed.

As found out by Estadão, GPA took advantage of the end of the hypermarket’s activities to end the partnership with “bad payers”. While some tenants were told they could stay, other tenants were “invited” to leave the points. In a note, GPA informed that it has served all of its partners and that it is presenting proposals taking into account the contractual characteristics of each retailer. “The objective is to keep as many shopkeepers as possible in the establishments negotiated with Assaí”, says the note.

In addition to the small ones, the brand change affects the franchises of large chains such as The boticario. The company has 13 own stores and 34 points of sale in the Extra Hiper franchise model. Questioned, the beauty company did not say whether it will continue with operations after the transition to Assaí.

After the announcement of the closing of activities, some tenants of Extra Hiper de savior came to protest against the closure. The main fear among entrepreneurs with the transition was that the galleries would be permanently closed, since, traditionally, the business model of “cash & carry” do Assaí does not provide for this type of service.

The closing of one of its four stores was not in the plans of businessman Jaime Gonçalvesowner of Livraria Evangélica Betânia, located in Bahia. The notification to close the activities was received according to the contractual regulation, 30 days in advance, but, even so, it surprised the trader who had worked at the gallery for 19 years.

With the closing, the entrepreneur noticed a 20% drop in profit, in addition to an increase in personnel expenses, for payment of terminations. To balance the accounts, the strategy was to offer customers the collection of the two closest physical stores, in addition to delivery. “A few customers have taken advantage of it, but it is not representative that will recover the loss. Especially because 80% of our sales were for customers who went to Extra, took advantage of it and went to the gallery”, he says.

Even though the cash and carry services traditionally do not have space for stores, Assaí keeps an eye on this type of service aimed at the shopping experience within the units acquired from Extra. “We understand that these service providers, which are restaurants, lottery shops, pharmacies, among others, provide additional customer service in these operations,” says Assaí’s director of operations, Anderson Castilho.

As reported by Grupo Pão de Açúcar, throughout the transition period of operations, all contractual negotiations will be carried out directly by the former owner with the tenants. After this first moment, the company will assign the contracts to Assaí, which will manage the service of galleries at the units.

Transition

For the chain of gyms Selfit, the purchase of Extra Hiper by Assaí was not a surprise. The brand’s financial director, Vinícius Mendonça, says that he had to relocate some customers to other units because of the move. “The gym is a convenience business, when we change the point some customers stop attending”, she says. He guarantees that the brand has plans to resume operations in the cash and carry model. Currently, the chain has 10% of stores in the former hypermarket.