ExxonMobil, Apple and Boeing, the US giants that severed ties with Moscow – News

Apple, ExxonMobil and Boeing announced on Tuesday the withdrawal or freeze of their business in Russia, as more american corporate giants take steps in this direction after the invasion of Ukraine.

The moves, which have already taken place across multiple industries and have also been announced by companies including Disney, Ford, Mastercard and others, highlight the growing economic cost to Russia of invading Ukraine, an aggression that has triggered massive sanctions from Western governments.





ExxonMobil will begin a gradual withdrawal from the massive oil field it has operated since 1995 as part of the Sakhalin-1 project, saying it “deplores Russia’s military action that violates Ukraine’s territorial integrity and endangers its people.”

The American company operates in Russia on behalf of a consortium that includes Russian, Indian and Japanese companies. It is the only major project left after exiting two joint ventures in the round of sanctions against Russia that came with the annexation of Crimea in 2014.

ExxonMobil’s move followed decisions by British energy group BP and Shell to withdraw from joint projects in Russia. France’s TotalEnergies said it would remain in Russia, but would refrain from investing in that country.

ExxonMobil emphasized that “the decommissioning process will need to be carefully managed and closely coordinated with partners to ensure it runs safely.”





Other giants break ties

On Tuesday, Apple announced that it would stop all sales of its products in Russia and limit the use of its Apple Pay payment service and other services in the country.

“We are deeply concerned about the Russian invasion of Ukraine and alongside all those who are suffering as a result of the violence,” Apple said.

Ukraine’s government, urging its citizens to fight Russian forces, appealed to all sectors for help, including Apple CEO Tim Cook.

“I appeal to you (…) to stop providing Apple products and services to the Russian Federation, including blocking access to the Apple Store!” Ukrainian Minister of Digital Affairs Mykhailo Fedorov wrote in a letter posted on Twitter. on Friday (25th).

For its part, aviation giant Boeing announced that it had suspended its support services to Russian airlines and its operations in Moscow, a move that preceded US President Joe Biden’s announcement to ban the use of American airspace by planes. russians.

Russian airline Aeroflot, which flies the Boeing 737 and 777, announced last week that it would suspend flights to Europe in response to the flight ban.

The United States and its European allies have imposed tough sanctions on Moscow in recent days, including suspending access to selected Russian banks from the Swift system, while Washington announced measures specifically targeting the country’s central bank.

At the same time, there was a stampede of large American companies that distanced themselves from Russia, which affects almost every sector.

Disney and WarnerMedia have suspended movie releases in Russia, while tech heavyweights like Facebook, TikTok and Microsoft have moved to curb the reach of Russian state media, accused of misinforming Ukraine’s invasion.

General Motors has suspended vehicle exports to Russia, while Detroit rival Ford said it was suspending its remaining Russian operations, including commercial truck manufacturing.

Credit card companies Visa, Mastercard and American Express announced that they were blocking Russian banks from their payment networks following international sanctions.

On Tuesday, Moscow unveiled plans for a presidential decree aimed at preventing foreign investment from leaving the country.

“In the current sanctions situation, foreign investors will not be guided by economic factors, but by political pressure,” said Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

“To allow companies to make informed decisions, a draft presidential decree has been prepared to introduce temporary restrictions on the outflow of Russian assets.” He added: “We still consider foreign companies as potential partners.”



