Federal government reduces tax on imported vehicle parts – News

The federal government regulated this Wednesday (2) the reduction of the tax rate on imported auto parts. The benefit is valid for two years and involves semi-dismantled or completely dismantled cars without national production.

The document is published in the DOU (Official Union Gazette). The text details that semi-dismantled vehicles (SKD) will have a rate of 18%, and those that are completely dismantled (CKD) will pay a rate of 16%.



CKD is a system that consists of sending a completely dismantled vehicle to be finished in the country where it will be sold. Products are shipped in assembly kits that include parts such as nuts and bolts. The SKD, on the other hand, is items divided into modules and exported as pre-assembled kits, which demands a more simplified assembly process.

According to the government, the rate reduction applies only to the import of new automotive products. The decision was made at a meeting at Camex (Chamber of Foreign Trade), a forum of ministers of State that discusses issues related to international trade.





This would be a way to contain, at least in part, the price escalation that raises the values ​​of automobiles to percentages above inflation. Last Friday (25), the government announced a 25% cut in IPI (Industrialized Products Tax).

For some vehicles, rates will be reduced by 18.5%. According to calculations by the Ministry of Economy, the change should have a fiscal impact of around R$19.6 billion.