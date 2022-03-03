Federal Revenue starts releasing gov.br services this Thursday





Marcelo Camargo/Agência Brasil

Starting this Thursday (3), the Federal Revenue begins to enable Income Tax services through the gov.br website.

Access is valid for users with a gold or silver account, who require more authentications such as facial recognition and authorization via the app.

Bronze level gov.br accounts will not provide access to these services. According to the IRS, the legislation does not allow this type of account to have access to sensitive data.

More than 50 services will be available, such as access to copies of declarations, receipts for delivery of declarations, income tax fines, viewing of quotas payable, issuing Darf, among others.

IR 2022 schedule

This year, taxpayers will have less time to deliver the income tax return, as the PGD (Programa Generator da Declaration) and mobile applications will be available on March 7th.

With the program, it will be possible to import data from the monthly tax calculation booklet; save and retrieve the declaration online; consult the status of the 2022 declaration.

As of March 15, the use of the pre-filled declaration will be released. Check the schedule.

Date IR 2022 schedule

March 3 Eligibility for income tax services with gov.br account

March 7 Availability of programs (PGD and APP) and start of delivery of the declaration

March, 15 Availability of the pre-filled declaration

april 29 Last day to send the declaration







Income Tax 2022

The period for submitting the 2022 Income Tax declaration starts on March 7th and ends on April 29th. The projection of the Federal Revenue is that 34.1 million declarations will be sent by the end of the term.

The Income Tax specialist, Valter Koppe, recommends that to avoid errors and to fall into the fine-mesh, the ideal is to start gathering the documents to make and deliver the declaration without rush.

Click here and check out the full video about the news of Income Tax 2022.