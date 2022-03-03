FGTS: Fine of 40% is calculated on what amount? check out

By law, when the worker is dismissed without just cause, he can receive the balance of the Severance Indemnity Fund for Employees (FGTS) which was deposited by the employer during the term of the employment contract, plus a termination fine of 40% of the total amount.

This applies even when the worker has redeemed part of the money from the FGTS. What matters is that the calculations of the 40% fine are especially based on the total amount deposited by the company over time.

That is, if the worker withdrew R$ 30 thousand from the FGTS for a down payment on his own house, for example, and when he was fired he only had a balance of R$ 20 thousand in the Guarantee Fund, the calculation of the termination fine will be carried out on the initial R$ 50 thousand.

How to know the value that the FGTS termination fine will have?

To know the amount that the worker will receive if he is dismissed without just cause, just consult the balance of the FGTS. There are a few ways in which the worker can receive this information, namely:

Via SMS messages (subscription required);

By means of a letter received every two months at the residence;

In Caixa Econômica branches;

Through the institution’s website; or

Through the FGTS application.

Just go to the “Value for Termination Purposes” tab in one of the mentioned ways and check the base amount for the calculations. It is important to note that the amount on which the 40% fine is calculated will be greater than the total amount accumulated in the FGTSprovided that the worker has made withdrawals from the Guarantee Fund while he was employed.

However, if the worker has not withdrawn amounts from the FGTS during the period in which he was with the company, the amount on which the 40% fine will apply will be less than the total shown on the statement. This is because the resources concerning the profits of the Guarantee Fund are not quoted.

This extra amount comes from the interest charged on loans to infrastructure, sanitation and home ownership projects. The percentage referring to the profit is paid until August 31 of each year on the balance existing in the account until December 31 of the previous year.