FGTS from R$500 to up to R$1,000 will be for 40 million workers

Attention workers! A new emergency withdrawal from the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) will be released soon. The Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, confirmed that the benefit withdrawals can be released until the end of 2022.

According to Guedes, the new looting of the FGTS will support the population in the payment of debts, mainly due to the economic crisis. It is estimated that around 40 million workers receive from BRL 500 to BRL 1,000.

New FGTS withdrawal

The new withdrawals will be authorized for workers who have a positive balance in their FGTS. However, the amounts have not yet been defined or when they can be carried out, but the expectation is that it will be possible to withdraw between R$ 500 to R$ 1,000.

The forecast is that the new modality will be made available through a Provisional Measure (MP) that must be edited by President Jair Bolsonaro, within 20 days, according to members of the government’s economic team.

The purpose of the new withdrawals is to make access to the resources of the FGTS until the end of the year, as mentioned.

“There are several initiatives that we can have until the end of the year that should help the economy to grow. We can mobilize resources from FGTS also, because they are private funds” said Guedes.

Who will receive and how to consult

The new withdrawals will be authorized for workers who have a positive balance in their FGTS accounts, which are active accounts (current employment) and inactive accounts (previous jobs).

To check if you have a positive balance in the FGTSthe worker can access the following channels:

FGTS app available for Android and iOS;

By phone 0800 7260207;

Via the Caixa website (alternative available for bank account holders).

See how to perform the query through the application below:

Access the application and click on “Enter the application”; When the following message appears “FGTS wants to use Caixa.gov.br to log in”; go to “Continue”; Inform your CPFand tap “I’m not a robot”; After that select the requested images and go to “Verify”, then click “Next”; Enter your password and click on “Login”. If you don’t remember, click on “Recover password”; The system will ask you to register a bank account, if you do not want to do this, go to “Back to the home screen”; On the home screen, check the information related to the companies where you worked; The balance of values ​​for the current company or the last company you worked for will be displayed at the top of the screen; It’s Click on the first option and check the movements; To save the information, click on “Generate PDF extract” and save it to your cell phone; To see all the companies you worked for, go to “See all your accounts”; Finally, the last bank deposit will be informed on the home screen, in a gray frame.

It is worth mentioning that the modality is not mandatory, so the worker may or may not choose to receive the values ​​of the FGTS.