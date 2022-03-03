FGTS: What is the regularity certificate and how does it work? Look

The Certificate of Regularity of the FGTS it is a document that proves that companies are making payments from the Employee Severance Indemnity Fund on a regular basis.

This document can be issued free of charge and must be consulted by organizations to ensure that all legal and labor obligations are being met by employers.

How does the FGTS certificate of regularity work?

The certificate or certificate of regularity of the FGTS issued by Caixa Econômica Federal. As mentioned, it is used to verify that a company is up to date with payments due to the Severance Indemnity Fund.

The document can be issued free of charge, being required by several financial institutions that release loans based on the FGTS and by employees who need to withdraw their resources from the Guarantee Fund.

It is worth mentioning that it can also be known as a negative certificate of debts of the FGTS. The name suggests its usefulness in proving that companies do not have debts or pending issues in the Guarantee Fund, since all payments are being deposited correctly.

What would the regularity be for the FGTS?

Caixa Econômica is the bank responsible for verifying that companies are regular with the FGTS. However, to be considered regular, it is necessary to be up to date with:

Payment of social contributions determined in Complementary Law No. 110/2001;

Obligations to the FGTS, considering financial, registration and operational factors;

The payment of loans backed by funds from the FGTS.

All these requirements are analyzed by Caixa when the company issues the certificate of regularity of the FGTS. The action serves to ensure the compliance of payments due.

How to issue the Certificate of Regularity?

The employer can issue the certificate attesting to the FGTS through the Caixa Econômica website, without the need to go to a branch of the financial institution. See how below:

Access the FGTS website; Tap “I am an employer” in the upper corner of the screen; Then, click on the “Employer Regularity Query” tab; Go to “Consult CRF”; Enter the CNPJ of the researched company or the company’s CEI and the state in which it is headquartered; Enter the verification code; On the next page, click on “Obtain the FGTS Regularity Certificate”; After that, tap on “View”; Ready! It is now possible to consult the information and print the document if desired.

It should be noted that in addition to issuing the certificate, it is possible to consult the entire history of certificates issued by the employer over the years, a measure that should help in verifying whether the company has been complying with its obligations in the long term.