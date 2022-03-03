Fintech launches free CPF consultation tool

Monitoring the CPF whenever possible is a security issue. With an eye on the numerous frauds, the company Foregon created a query tool that can help Brazilians. It’s all free and fast. In a few clicks you can check if there is any pending related to your CPF, for example, active debts.

This service is also possible through Serasa, SPC or directly on the Federal Revenue website. Now, fintech Foregon joins to offer this possibility of consultation to Brazilian citizens who want to check how the CPF situation is.

Query to CPF

The tool created by Foregon also allows the consultation of the credit score. This type of information is a real thermometer on the financial profile of each Brazilian. For example, it is by the score that companies confirm whether or not you are a good payer.

As for the possibility of consulting the CPF, citizens can check if there is any pending that could disrupt this score or market confidence. Thus, if any pending issues are found, there is the possibility of resolving the situation sooner.

Another detail is that by consulting the CPF it is easier to identify fraud. For example, if someone is using your CPF to shop.

To consult, just enter the Foregon platform and make a quick registration. After entering personal data, the tool asks for confirmation of some information.

Then, the system indicates how your score is and if there is any pending in relation to your CPF. The score ranges from 0 to 1000. A high score is considered to be between 700 and 1000 and indicates that the citizen has little or no backlog. Through the tool, customers can take the opportunity to check out other services offered by Foregon.