Ford separates electric and traditional car production into two companies – 03/02/2022

Paris, Mar 2, 2022 (AFP) – The American automaker Ford announced the creation, this Wednesday (2), of a new entity dedicated to its electric cars, the Ford Model and, while the combustion engine vehicles will be absorbed by the brand Ford Blue.

“Ford Model and will be the center of growth and innovation for the group”, and Ford Blue will be responsible for building a “more profitable and dynamic business [no ramo] of thermal combustion engines,” said President Jim Farley, who will also head Modelo e.

A third entity, Ford Pro, will bundle the productivity services offered to businesses.

In early February, Farley explained the extent to which electrical and thermal activities were managed differently, particularly in relation to their production times.

For weeks, rumors had been circulating on the Stock Exchange that their activities would eventually separate.

“We’ve made a huge leap forward in a short amount of time,” Farley said Wednesday, citing the launches of the F-150 pickup and the Mustang Mach-E.

“But our ambition is to go back to being a great company that changes the world, and that requires concentration”, he added.

“We really launched, creating separate but complementary companies that give us the speed of a ‘startup’ and the sense of unbridled innovation with Model, while Ford Blue will draw on industry experience, sales volumes and iconic models. like the Bronco, something startups can only dream of,” he added.

The group also announced that it is increasing some of its long-term goals. It aims to produce two million electric vehicles a year by 2026, that is, a third of its world production. And by 2030, it wants half of its production to be electric cars.

In addition, it will double its investments in the electricity sector from 2022, up to US$ 5 billion.

Ford predicts an operating margin of 10% through 2026, increasing its sales, “improving” the cost of electric vehicles and “significantly” reducing the costs of the thermal sector, up to $3 billion.

Last February, the Renault group also announced that it was considering separating its operations, with an organization focused on electric cars, in France, and another dedicated to thermal vehicles, abroad.