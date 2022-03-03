From Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) to Localiza (RENT3): how does the IPI cut impact the actions of retailers and rental companies on the stock exchange?

Last Friday (25), the Federal Government published presidential decree No. 10,979 to definitively reduce the Tax on Industrialized Products (IPI) by 25%; for the automotive industry, the tax reduction was 18.5%.

According to the government, the measure focuses on encouraging local industry and commerce, reheating the economy and generating jobs. Paulo Guedes, Economy Minister, recently signaled that this cut should only be the beginning of a gradual process of reducing this tax.

The impact is different for many sectors of the economy and, consequently, for stocks listed on the Stock Exchange.

In the car rental and used car sales sector, the IPI reduction will have different impacts on new and used vehicles for Movida (MOVI3), Unidas (LCAM3) and Localiza (RENT3) rental companies, according to market analysts.

Bradesco BBI made an estimated calculation incorporating the 18.5% reduction in the rate – as the industry already has a tax reduction on car manufacturing, there is no way to adopt the maximum rate of reduction of 25% of IPI imposed by the government.

“In the event of a loss in the value of the fleet, which is not our baseline scenario, Movida is the most impacted action [negativamente] at R$0.40, followed by Unidas and Localiza, both at R$0.30 per share”.

On the other hand, the bank points out that these companies will buy new cars cheaper. And for that reason, for 2022, Movida, Unidas and Localiza can save BRL 177 million, BRL 176 million and BRL 350 million, respectively, representing 1.2x, 1.3x and 1.8x greater than the one-off impairment of the fleet.

The BBI also reported that “if there is any impact on used car prices (from rental companies), used car margins may converge more quickly to the historic Ebitda margin (Ebitda over net revenue) of 3%-5%”.

Thus, for the institution, the news is not a reason to sell the securities, maintaining the outperform rating (performance above the market average) for the three rental companies. The target price for RENT3 shares is R$63 (10% upside potential compared to Friday’s close), from R$28 for LCAM3, with a target price of R$28 (11% upside ), while it is BRL 27 for MOVI3 (65% upside).

Difficult to estimate the loss of margin in seminovos

Credit Suisse explained in its report on the IPI reduction for new cars that, for car manufacturing, the IPI rate varies between 7% and 25%, depending on the type of fuel and engine size. According to the institution, the prices of automobiles would theoretically be reduced by 1.6%-5%, if the reduction in the rate is really passed on to the final consumer.

The Swiss bank assesses that “part of the impact will be reflected in depreciation and part diluted over time in the margins of used cars”, but added that this detailing is “difficult to estimate and will depend on how much of the fleet is accounted for above the expected sale price”. and how much below”.

However, in a calculation made by the institution, if an average of 10.5% of IPI reduction on the rental companies’ fleet is estimated, car prices would be reduced by 2.4%.

But in the same vein as Bradesco BBI, Credit Suisse reports that “as cars should become cheaper, the capital needed to renew and increase the fleet will be less”. And he adds: “if the IPI reduction is reversed in the future, the fleet purchased with the benefit will be sold at a higher price”.

This Wednesday, MOVI3 shares closed down 1.84%, at R$16.03, RENT3 had losses of 1.67%, at R$56.56, while LCAM3 had a decrease of 0.83%, R$ $25.07.

Retail impact: good for e-commerce

XP already addressed in a report the impact of the IPI cut – this one by 25% – on retailers.

Analysts have mapped the IPI applied to the main products that impact home coverage actions, with taxes applied on white goods/electronics ranging between 5% and 35% and on cosmetics between 0% and 42%.

“We also point out that most final products from the clothing, footwear, medicine and food segments did not pay IPI, but they can be positively impacted since some raw materials bear the tax”, they point out.

In the analysts’ assessment, the speech by the National Confederation of Industry (CNI), that the cut is very positive and should help to cool inflation (industrial products represent around 23% of the IPCA) in addition to promoting demand for these categories, it is a sign that the industry must pass on the cut to prices.

In this scenario, they see Magazine Luiza (MGLU3), Via (VIIA3) and Natura&Co (NTCO3) as the main beneficiaries of the measure. This takes into account that the measure should lead to lower costs, which must be passed through completely to final prices to increase demand or be partially incorporated into the margins.

Alpargatas (ALPA4) should also benefit as its main raw materials (synthetic rubber and butadiene) are subject to IPI. “Finally, food retail and pharmacies can be positively impacted by lower prices in part of their sales mix and a more preserved purchasing power”, they assess.

On the other hand, companies that were exempt from paying IPI (example, Zona Franca de Manaus) may be negatively affected by the measure as this should reduce their tax benefits and, consequently, their competitiveness.

“However, Guedes has already reinforced that the government is concerned about not harming the region while companies that have operations there must seek alternatives to protect their competitiveness”, points out XP, highlighting Vivara (VIVA3) and Multilaser (MLAS3) as the companies that have operations in the Free Zone within XP coverage.

This Wednesday, MGLU3 rose 4.99% to R$6.31, VIIA3 advanced 1.85% to R$3.86, while NTCO3 dropped 4.02% to R$22.22. VIVA3 was down 1.03% at R$26.00, while MLAS3 closed up 1.93% at R$5.81.

Below is a table from XP with a summary of the effects of the IPI cut for retailers’ shares:

