From Shell to Apple: More than 30 companies bid farewell to Russia

The war in Eastern Europe is causing a stampede of important multinationals in Russia. Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine last week, the number of strategic companies that have started to withdraw from the country or suspend their services has increased, leaving the nation led by Vladimir Putin even more isolated from world geopolitics. To date, more than thirty major companies have bid farewell to Russia.

The flight of companies is motivated by the harsh economic sanctions imposed by the West – such as exclusion from the Swift, the main global financial network – which could trigger a financial crisis or economic collapse in the country. But it also represents retaliation against Russia for actions deemed “unacceptable” in a concerted effort to weaken its economy and pull it out of the global financial market.

The number of oil companies and automakers that have already disposed of their business in the country is representative. At least five – BP, Shell, Exxon, TotalEnergies, Equinor – have already ceased operations. The British BP was the first to start the movement, when it decided to get rid of its 19.75% stake in Russian Rosneft. Shell also abandoned its strip at Sakhalin 2, a natural gas plant in which it owned 27.5% and was operated by Russia’s Gazprom. The oil company also decided to withdraw investment from the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, a project that would double the capacity to bring gas to Europe. Exxon, Equinor and TotalEnergias will also suspend their operations and investments in the country.

Of the automakers, at least six have already made official the freezing of activities and the embargo on the sale of cars until the conflict ends. The German Daimler and the French Renault decided to stop their factories in Russia. Volvo, Harley Davidson, GM and Jaguar Land Rover, suspended exports to the country. One of the reasons for the embargo on sales would also be logistical bottlenecks. Four major shipping companies, including Maersk, will stop shipping to Russia. Maersk, which operates six terminals in Russia with Global Ports, guarantees that the measure will not affect the transport of food and medical supplies.

Aircraft manufacturers Boeing and Airbus, another strategic sector for the country, also suspended their operations and the shipment of parts to the country. AerCap, an aircraft leasing company, will end its activity with Russian companies. The company is considered the largest in the sector, and about 5% of its fleet of 2,000 aircraft was leased by Russian companies. Delivery giants UPS, FedEx and DHL also stopped their services.

The scenario for Russians is also starting to get complicated with the decision of the card issuers, Visa and Mastercard, to block Russian financial institutions from their networks.

See the list of companies that have paralyzed activities or imposed some kind of restriction on Russia:

Oil companies – BP, Shell, Exxon, TotalEnergies, Equinor: Suspension of operations and withdrawal of investments

automakers – Daimler, Renault, Volvo, Harley Davidson, GM and Jaguar Land Rover: Suspension of operations and sales embargo

electronics– Apple: The technology giant has suspended the sale of its products in the country

aircraft manufacturers – Boeing, Airbus: Suspension of exports and embargo of parts

card administrators – Visa, Mastercard: Blockade of Russian financial institutions

food – Coca-Cola HBC, Mondelez, Carlsberg: Suspension of operations

Maritime Transport – MaerskONE, MSC and Hapag Lloyd: Transport suspension

Delivery services – UPS, FedEx and DHL: Service suspension

tire manufacturer – Nokian Tires: Transfer of your production line to Finland or the United States

agricultural commodities – Bunge, Archer-Daniels-Midland: Closing of offices and suspension of operations

Steel – ArcelorMittal: Suspension of operations

Clothing – Adidas: Company broke its sponsorship contract with the Russian national football team

streaming -Disney, Sony, Warner, Netflix: They will postpone movie releases

Internet and social networks – Facebook, Twitter and Microsoft: Will limit the dissemination of information from media linked to the Russian government