Full list of Motorola Moto G22 specs leaks – All in Technology

Raju Singh 2 hours ago

Motorola is very close to making a new member of the Moto G family official on the market, the Moto G22. And now, the device has been fully exposed in a leak containing images and a complete list of its specs.

According to online leaker WinFuture, the Moto G22 will come with a 6.53-inch touchscreen, HD+ resolution and 90H Hz refresh rate. Unlike other models of the genre, it will feature an OLED display, promising higher quality and fidelity of colors. Additionally, there will be a circular notch at the top of the display for the 16MP front camera.

When looking at the renders, we noticed the presence of a quad camera setup. According to the source, the camera module houses a 50MP main lens with an f/1.8 aperture, an 8MP ultrawide sensor, and a pair of 2MP macro and depth lenses. In addition, it has an LED flash and a classic Motorola logo.

In hardware, the smartphone will come with a Helio G37 chip. Interestingly, this processor is not yet available, let alone announced by MediaTek. In any case, it is known that it will bring an octa-core CPU with four 1.8 GHz cores and four 2.3 GHz cores and a PowerVR GE8320 GPU. The presence of 4GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage is also expected.

Other leaked features include a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging and Android 12 right out of the box. With all that exposed, the Moto G22 is expected to be made official very soon.

