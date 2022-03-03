Futures Ibovespa opens slightly lower in line with US markets; dollar retreats

The Ibovespa futures is down at the beginning of the pre-market this Thursday (03). At 9:21 am (Brasília time), the contract maturing in April fell 0.04% to 116,432 points, following US stock futures.

On Wall Street, US futures are trading lower, with tensions remaining high due to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, and with oil and commodity prices continuing to rise. Dow Jones futures are down 0.09%, S&P 500 futures are down 0.17% and Nasdaq futures are down 0.30%.

The future dollar retreated 0.08%, to R$ 5.141. The exchange rate has been pressured by the inflow of money from abroad into the stock exchange. The commercial dollar fell by 0.27%, quoted at R$ 5.093 in the purchase and sale.

In the interest futures market, contracts operate mixed: DIF23, +0.04 pp, at 12.70%; DIF25, 0.00 pp, at 11.60%; DIF27, -0.02 pp, at 11.44%; DIF29, 0.05 pp, at 11.60%.

Brent oil prices remain high, with Brent at US$115.19 (+2.00%) and WTI at US$113.21 (2.25%), amid widespread increases – from coal to natural gas and aluminum – as Western countries tighten sanctions on Russia after the invasion of Ukraine.

In Dalian, ore is also following its rally, with an increase of more than 6% of its main contract. Ore leads high in ferrous markets on expectation of Chinese demand.

News reports highlight a second round of ceasefire negotiations, which has been postponed until today, and also news that the European Union is considering withdrawing Belarusian banks from the Swift system.

Meanwhile, Fed Chair Jerome will speak again early this afternoon after his remarks the day before brought relief to the market. Yesterday, Powell said it was appropriate to raise interest rates in March and that he would propose a 0.25 point hike.

Future Ibovespa: economic agenda

On the economic agenda, investors are waiting for data on new unemployment insurance claims, with an expectation of 235,000 claims, according to analysts interviewed by Reuters, which come out at 10:30 am.

Here, Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG) defended that the House take measures to contain the rise in fuel prices, noting that next week’s agenda includes two projects aimed precisely at combating the problem.

In the economic scenario, sales of automobiles and light commercial vehicles in February totaled 120,700 units, the worst result for the month in 15 years.

Europe pulls back following NY futures

European markets operate lower following US futures, while the main Asian indices closed mixed. European stocks retreat after more reports of explosions in the capital Kiev overnight, as investors wait for a new round of trading between Russians and Ukrainians.

Last night, the city of Kherson, a strategic center in Southern Ukraine, was conquered by Russian forces, confirmed the mayor of the locality, Igor Kolykhaev, to the newspaper “The New York Times”.

The producer price index (PPI) in the euro zone reached 30.6% in January compared to the same month last year. The result was much higher than analysts’ expectations, who had predicted a 26.9% annual increase in producer inflation.

