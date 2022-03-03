‘Game of Thrones’ Creator George RR Martin Celebrates Release of Medieval Epic ‘Elden Ring’

The author of ‘The Chronicles of ice and Fire‘ (game of Thrones), George RR Martincelebrated the release of the acclaimed ‘Elden Ring‘ from FromSoftware in a recent post posted on its official website.

martin revealed in 2021 that he was involved in the game’s story development during pre-production. After he wrote all background in the world, with the development team working around their descriptions.

However, in an interview he gave to The New Yorker, the director of ‘Elden Ring‘, the genius Hidetaka Miyazaki said that there were some restrictions on what Martin could and could not write, being an epic action RPG.

Three days after the game’s release, martin talked about the game on his blog. He later said in the post that all credit should go to Miyazaki and game designers.

“I am honored to have known and worked with them, and to have played a role, however small, in creating this fantastic world. Making Elden Ring a megahit is historic.”

Elden Ring was first announced at E3 in 2019 and is developed by the same team that made ‘dark souls‘, ‘bloodborne‘ and ‘Sekiro‘. The game is now available for PC, PlayStation and Xbox.

Enjoy watching: