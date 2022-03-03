George RR Martin celebrates Elden Ring’s success with cosplay

Writer attributes success to Miyazaki and his team

George RR Martin gives “almost all the credit” for Elden Ring’s success to Hidetaka Miyazaki and his team at FromSoftware, not to mention his involvement. That’s what he said on his blog, in addition to celebrating the launch and success that the game has been. in a tweet, George RR Martin said that after “years of production, Elden Ring was released last week, and it hit the gaming world by storm”.

Although it’s not very clear, Miyazaki said that Martin’s participation was “linking” the stories of the characters (some also created by him) from the game so that everything made sense in the world of Elden Ring. It’s too early to comment on the writer’s work, as the community is still piecing together the small pieces of the story, as it is with any FromSoftware game.

On his blog, George RR Martin excitedly celebrates the release of Elden Ring: “The wait is over. Years in the making, Elden Ring came out last week, and it hit the gaming world by storm. But don’t listen to me. FromSoftware brought me into your world-building, so I can hardly pretend to be objective. Check out the reviews.”



He presents some reviews and says that “there’s more, much more”. The writer says that all these analyzes are “music for the ears”. “Of course, almost all the credit goes to Hidetaka Miyazaki and his amazing team of game designers, who have been working on this game for half a decade or more, determined to create the best game ever. I’m honored to have known them, worked with them. them, and having played a part, even if a little, in the creation of this fantastic world and making Elden Ring the ‘megahit’ that it is”, concludes Martin.

Elden Ring has been popular with players around the world, regardless of platform. Including, we had shown here that the game was in neutral status on Steam, with around 30,000 reviews. Now, with almost 120,000 reviews, the game already finds itself with slightly positive reviews.

Source: George RR Martin