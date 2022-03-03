Germans seize Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov’s mega-yacht

× Photo: Dilbar yacht by Alisher Usmanov

THE Germany has seized a mega-yacht from Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov. The vessel, valued at nearly US$600 million, was seized by German authorities in the city of Hamburg.

Just hours after Russia began its invasion of Ukraine last week, President Vladimir Putin summoned 37 of the country’s top business leaders to the Kremlin, including at least 12 billionaires who were under US or European Union sanctions.

According to Forbes, the boat is one of the most complex and challenging yachts ever built, both in terms of dimensions and technology.

With 15,917 tons, is the largest motor yacht in the world by gross tonnage and is typically manned by a crew of 96 people.

The vessel talso It has the largest swimming pool ever installed on a yacht, as well as two helipads, a sauna, a beauty salon and a gym. Its luxurious interior has over 1,000 sofa cushions and can accommodate up to 24 people in 12 suites.

the yacht does part of Usmanov’s estimated multi-billion dollar fortune, which encompasses holdings in iron ore and steel giant Metalloinvest and consumer electronics company Xiaomi, as well as smaller holdings in telecommunications, mining and media.