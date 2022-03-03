Gold, dollar and Asia are the “places to be” right now, says veteran investor Mark Mobius

Veteran investor Mark Mobius, known as the “emerging guru”, said that assets such as gold, the dollar and some Asian markets are the “places to be” right now, given the effects on markets of the escalation of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

European markets, in turn, are not recommended by Mobius. “Putin [presidente da Rússia, Vladimir putin] may increase aggression and decide to go after some of the European countries that are supporting Ukraine,” he said in an interview with CNBC on Tuesday (1).

Mobiu stressed that the current situation is a “lesson in diversification”. In the investor’s view, Asia is “in very good shape” and there is an “interesting” scenario in Brazil, whose stock market has been on the rise since the beginning of 2022.

“Most of the Asian markets are stable, with the exception of China, and they’re really not going to go down much,” he said. “It is very important that [os portfólios] are diversified, particularly in Asia and Latin America, and even in some African countries”.

Mobius also highlighted that it is important for investors to hold positions in gold, in addition to the dollar. The American currency, according to him, is doing well. The metal, in turn, is usually a destination for resources seeking protection against inflation.

“I would say that, with the exception of China, Asia is a place to be, in addition to the US dollar and the US stock market,” he said.

The crypto-averse investor also spoke during the interview about Bitcoin’s bullish movement since the outbreak of the conflict. “Bitcoin has shown strength because Russians have a way of taking money [da Rússia] or take away your wealth,” he explained.

“Otherwise they would be really in trouble, with all the closings of the different avenues to transfer money,” he said, referring to sanctions being imposed on the country in response to the conflict.

This Wednesday (2), the executive branch of the European Union confirmed the exclusion of seven Russian banks from the Swift system, a platform for exchanging information between the international financial network. The measure will affect the banks Novikombank, Otkritie, Promsvyazbank, Rossiya, Sovcombank, VEB.RF and VTB. The European bloc also banned the sending of euros to Russia.

