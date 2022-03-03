Guerrilla Games releases patch 1.06

After its launch on February 17th, Horizon Forbidden West continues to receive a number of performance improvements. In update 1.06, which was released this Wednesday morning (02), Guerrilla Games fixed the blurs of photo mode and brought improvements to the new saga of Aloy.

The studio has been listening to the feedback provided by the community to make the player experience even more stable. As a result, many visually buggy main and side quests — and at times detrimental to adventure progression — got attention from developers.

Bearing in mind the vastness of the Horizon Forbidden West map, several events had issues and also underwent fixes. The devs have fixed the glitches found in Attack of the Machines, the Mu Cauldron platforms, and accidental loading screens while testing in Arenas.

Other improvements implemented by Guerrilla include the graphic effects of lighting and image saturation, which are still present in certain situations. However, they are slowly decreasing with the release of patches.

Check out all the changes from update 1.06 here.

More fixes on the way to Horizon Forbidden West

Guerrilla Games revealed to be keeping an eye out for bugs involving color quality changes and reflections when moving the camera in certain environments. The company promised more fixes in the next update. Another glitch preventing 100% of the game from being displayed will also be fixed.

Speaking of future updates, maybe Horizon Forbidden West will receive DLCs. The information was obtained from a UK age rating body. Check out!