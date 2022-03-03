Healthy gut benefits cancer treatment, study says

Having a healthy gut can be one of the most important factors in the success of cancer treatments. The information comes from a large survey that linked the quality of the gut microbiome with the response to melanoma immunotherapy presented by volunteers.

Currently, less than 50% of patients respond positively to immunotherapy for the treatment of melanoma, the most serious type of skin cancer. The rate exposes the need to find strategies to increase the number of positive responses.

According to the study published this Monday (28/2), in the journal Nature Medicine, “understanding the characteristics of the microbiome may allow doctors to change a patient’s microbiome before starting treatment.”

The researchers gathered a large number of melanoma patients and gut microbiome samples from five clinical centers in the UK, the Netherlands and Spain. With these data, it was possible to carry out a large-scale metagenomic study, with the sequencing of the gut microbiome, to investigate the association between the composition and function of the gut microbiome and the response to immunotherapy.

The presence of three types of bacteria in the intestine – Bifidobacterium pseudocatenulatum, Roseburia spp. and Akkermansia muciniphila – was associated with a better immune response. The set of microorganisms that live in the intestine can be changed with simple changes in the diet, with the ingestion of probiotics, for example. This change, in turn, modifies the action of the microbiome on the immune system.

“This study shows that the odds of survival based on healthy microbes almost doubled across subgroups,” said Professor Tim Spector, from the School of Life Course & Population Sciences, King’s College London.

Best diets for healthy eating

Food containing magnesium and potassium Dash Diet – The acronym means, in Portuguese, Methods to Combat Hypertension and focuses not only on reducing the amount of sodium ingested, but on foods rich in protein, fiber, potassium, magnesium and calcium. The diet is 20 years old and is recognized by several scientific publications for its effectiveness in reducing blood pressure and controlling weight.iStock mediterranean_diet Mediterranean Diet – Based on fresh foods, chosen according to the season, and natural, it is interesting for allowing moderate consumption of wine, milk and cheese. The menu is traditional in Italy, Greece and Spain, uses a lot of fish and olive oil, and, since 2010, it is considered an intangible heritage of humanity. In addition to helping you lose weight, it reduces the risk of cardiovascular disease. dose-juice-ocnsb17U6FE-unsplash Flexitarian Diet – It suggests a reduction of up to 70% in meat consumption, replacing animal protein with vegetables, fruits, seeds, nuts and cereals. With the regimen, the body would be better nourished and function better. It is recommended to start by switching from red meat to chicken or fish and looking for a nutritionist to monitor the need for vitamin B12 supplementation, found in foods of animal origin.Dose Juice/Unsplash Buddha bowl dish with chicken fillet, brown rice, pepper, tomato, broccoli, onion, chickpea, fresh lettuce salad, cashew and walnuts. Healthy balanced eating. Top view. white background MIND Diet – Inspired by the Mediterranean and Dash diets, MIND is made specifically to optimize brain health by cutting out any foods that might affect the brain and focusing on nuts, leafy vegetables and some fruits. A study by the US National Institute on Aging found that patients who followed the diet lowered their risk of Alzheimer’s by 35% to 53%, according to the discipline to follow recommendations.iStock Ingredients for a healthy breakfast TLC Diet – Created by the National Institute of Health of the United States, it intends to cut cholesterol to improve the diet of patients. Vegetables, fruits, whole-grain breads, cereals, whole-grain pasta and lean meats are allowed. There are variations according to each goal, such as improving cholesterol and losing weight. david-b-townsend-fV3zTanbO80-unsplash Nordic Diet – As the name suggests, the diet is based on the cuisine of Nordic countries and focuses heavily on fish (salmon, herring and mackerel), vegetables, whole grains, dairy products, nuts and vegetables, as well as canola oil in place of olive oil. . According to the WHO, the regimen reduces the risk of cancer, diabetes and cardiovascular disease.David B Townsend/Unsplash stir fried vegetables volumetric diet – Created by nutritionist Barbara Rolls, the idea is to reduce the amount of calories in meals, while maintaining the volume of food ingested. Whole foods, fruits and vegetables that provide satiety are used and foods are divided by energy density hello-mishchenko-VRB1LJoTZ6w-unsplash Weight Watchers – The program has existed for over 50 years and establishes a number of points for each type of food and a maximum daily goal for each person, who can create their own menu within the guidelines. In addition, there is an incentive for physical activities and meetings between participants to exchange experiencesHello Mishchenko/Unsplash rui-silvestre-D3lKRy7A_FY-unsplash Mayo Clinic Diet – Published in 2017 by doctors at the Mayo Clinic, one of the most recognized hospitals in the United States, the program is divided into two parts: lose and live. In the first stage, 15 habits are reviewed to ensure that the patient does not give up and fruits and vegetables are released. Then you learn how many calories to eat and where to find them. No food group is eliminated and everything works in balance.Rui Silvestre/Unsplash sharon-chen-L1ZhjK-R6uc-unsplash Asian Diet – The continent is huge, but there are common traits in the cuisine of the entire region. A Boston NGO defined a food pyramid based on Eastern customs: vegetables, fruits, nuts, seeds, legumes and whole grains, as well as soy, fish and seafood are widely used, while dairy, eggs and other oils can be consumed in lower frequency. The diet also calls for at least six glasses of water or tea a day, and sake, wine and beer can be enjoyed in moderation. Sharon Chen/Unsplash 0

The study also showed that the microbiome itself is strongly influenced by factors such as the patient’s diet, physical constitution and the use of drugs that inhibit the H+/K+-ATPase enzyme in the stomach (proton pump inhibitors).

“The ultimate goal is to identify which specific microbiome features are directly influencing the clinical benefits of immunotherapy to exploit these features in new personalized approaches. Meanwhile, this study highlights the potential impact of good diet and gut health on the chances of survival in patients undergoing immunotherapy,” said Spector.