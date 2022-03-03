Here are the top 10 factors that may indicate Alzheimer’s risk

Alzheimer’s disease is a type of dementia that progressively degenerates the brain. Symptoms appear gradually, initially with memory failures and mental confusion. Other common signs are mood swings, lack of motor coordination, urinary incontinence and apathy.

A study led by researchers at the University of Sorbonne in France has identified the 10 previous health conditions that are most associated with the onset of Alzheimer’s disease in the following decade. The results were published in the scientific journal Lancet last Tuesday (1/3).

Through The Health Improvement Network platform, scientists analyzed information from nearly 40,000 patients with Alzheimer’s disease in France and the United Kingdom. Data were recorded between January 1996 and March 2020. Cross-referencing the data led to a list of signs that indicate increased risk for the disease.

10 risk factors for Alzheimer’s

depressive disorder,

Anxiety,

severe stress;

Hearing Loss;

Constipation;

Osteoarthritis;

Abnormal weight loss;

Malaise and fatigue;

Memory loss;

Nervous breakdowns.

Depression was the first comorbidity associated with Alzheimer’s disease, being diagnosed at least nine years before Alzheimer’s. Then the results showed an association of the disease with anxiety, constipation and weight loss. In all, about 123 different health conditions were compared.

The observational study, that is, it relates the risk factors for the disease from statistics on the medical history of the patients. Based on the results, it is not possible to establish explanations about cause and effect.

Learn to identify signs of neurodegenerative diseases in the elderly

According to the researchers, if a direct cause-and-effect relationship were taken into account, conditions such as depression, anxiety, osteoarthritis, constipation, hearing loss and stress would increase the incidence of Alzheimer’s by 14% in France and by 18% in the UK. .

Associations with the disease

For the study, there is a doubt whether depression and anxiety are risk factors for dementia, early symptoms or both.

The work also identified new potential risk factors for Alzheimer’s disease. One is constipation, which has been linked to depression and identified as a symptom in some neurodegenerative diseases.

“We also found a strong association between osteoarthritis and risk of Alzheimer’s disease, which remained significant after correction for other identified risk factors. A possible reason for this association may be a decline in physical activity.

The researchers point out that conditions such as hypertension and diabetes, commonly cited in other studies, did not appear in the results of this research. The median age at diagnosis of Alzheimer’s was 81 in the UK and 80 in France. There were more women with the disease than men in both countries.