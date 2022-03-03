Here are three tips to train your brain to get a good night’s sleep

The reason for your insomnia could be linked to that feeling that your mind can’t turn off. The way we rest is changing and this can be attributed to constant contact with lights from televisions, cell phones and tablets.

In a recent interview with CNN, clinical psychologist and sleep expert Michael Grandner commented that we need to train the brain to get more quality rest.

Can’t sleep? Here are 10 tips to improve sleep quality

For the professional, sleep is adaptable to the situations we establish. “Create the situation you want, do it often, and before long, your brain will realize that it helps you sleep,” he says.

Here are three recommendations for getting a better night’s sleep:

1. Establish a routine

According to Grandner, having a standard bedtime and waking time helps build a reliable sleep rhythm. The expert explains that if bedtime and waking hours change from one day to the next, sleep rhythms are not predictable and the body does not know how to respond.

“The brain likes regularity and predictability. Waking up at the same time every day and then moving around will set your other rhythms for the day and boost your energy and good mood,” he teaches.

2. Know when to get into bed

Another important tip is to get out of bed if you can’t sleep. The expert explains that lying awake can lead your brain to a bad association, which generates chronic insomnia. By not being able to fall asleep and stay in bed, you can turn it into a place of anxiety.

In addition, according to the professional, relating the bed to a space for adequate nights generates benefits at times when your sleep is deregulated, such as travel. “Let’s say you need to go to bed early. The bed will now have the power to help rest your racing mind and help you fall asleep.”

3. Sleep as a priority

Sleep should be a priority in your life, suggests the psychologist. He considers sleep to be a key aspect of a productive or enjoyable day. Given this assessment, we should not prioritize our tasks and activities and belittle sleep.

For adults, getting seven to eight hours of sleep is essential to getting adequate rest. According to Grander, one of the big problems we currently have is that we don’t disconnect. This impairs our mind to have rest.