Honor Magic 4 series brings Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, OLED screen and wireless charging up to 100W – All in Technology

Honor recently made its new flagship smartphones official, the Honor Magic 4 and the magic 4 Pro. Both smartphones feature a 6.81-inch OLED screen with a resolution of 1224 x 2664 pixels and support a refresh rate of 120 Hz. However, the standard version It only brings a 12M front camera, while the Pro adds a 3D depth front lens.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is in charge in both cases with versions up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of native storage. As for the battery, the Pro version supports a 100W charge capable of filling the 4,600 mAh battery to 50% in just 15 minutes. On the other hand, the standard model houses a 4,800mAh battery that supports 66W fast charging.

Honor Magic 4

At the rear, the Honor Magic 4 Pro impresses with a 50MP main lens and a 50MP ultrawide sensor with a 122º angle. There’s also a super 64MP periscope camera with 3.5x optical zoom and 100x digital zoom. The standard version keeps the first two sensors, but swaps the 64MP lens for an 8MP sensor with 5X optical and 50X digital zoom.

See too:

The Pro model also takes the build advantage with its IP68 rating against water and dust. The standard version offers IP54 protection. Finally, both have the Magic UI 6.0 system based on Android 12 right out of the box.

Honor Magic 4 Pro

The Honor Magic4 family will be available from Q2 2022 with prices starting from €899.