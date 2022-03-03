Hormone may be linked to higher prevalence of Alzheimer’s in women

posted on 03/02/2022 17:00 / updated on 03/02/2022 17:44



Three elderly people with Alzheimer’s are seen at the nursing home they live in in L’Hay-les-Roses, on the outskirts of Paris – (credit: ALAIN JOCARD/AFP)

Chinese scientists may have solved one of the great questions of modern neuroscience. For years, statistics and clinical studies have shown that Alzheimer’s disease appears twice as often in women as in men. But the cause of this phenomenon was not known, until now.

In an article published in the journal Nature on Wednesday (2/3), the team led by Professor Keqiang Ye of the Shenzhen Institute of Advanced Technology (SIAT) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences explained that they may have found the answer. According to research, the increase in follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH) stimulates an area in the brain called the C/EBP/AEP pathway, also known as the cholinergic pathways.

Since 2018, the team had already managed to establish a relationship between the selective activation of these pathways and the development of degenerative diseases. From then on, they began testing female hormones, which are drastically altered after menopause, to try to understand which of them were linked to health problems.

Ye’s team identified that FSH is the one that most closely matches the selective stimulation of the C/EBP/AEP pathway. To demonstrate this finding, the researchers used different methods.

In one of the experiments, ovariectomized mice were given antibodies to block FSH. In another test, the scientists knocked out the FSH receptor (called the FSHR) in neurons to abolish the binding between the two molecules in the region of the brain known as the hippocampus.

The two cases produced relief in the onset of the disease and in the cognitive dysfunctions of the mice. Furthermore, in animals that already had Alzheimer’s, blocking the C/EBP/AEP pathway led to relief of symptoms.

On another front of the research, the researchers injected FSH into male mice and proved that there was an increase in the development of Alzheimer’s disease.

The team’s next step is to understand the relationship between specific genes, such as ApoE4, and the development of the disease.

“Our findings demonstrate that the C/EBP/AEP signaling pathway acts as a central factor in these age-dependent diseases, which may help reveal how a variety of risk factors mediate neurodegenerative diseases through activation of this pathway,” he said. Seong Su Kang of Emory University.