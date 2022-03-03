How does the stock take advantage of the aluminum boom and protect itself against the crisis in Ukraine? – Money Times

The escalation of tensions in the Ukraine breathed new life into the cycle of high commodities. O Petroleumin particular, engages in a sequence of expressive increases, having today surpassed US$ 110 per barrel according to relations between Western countries (U.S and United Kingdomprincipally), Russia and Ukraine are increasingly shaken.

Like oil, oil prices aluminum have already risen a lot – 29.1% in 2022 alone -, influenced by concerns about lower production and risks of lack of supply in the global chain. Currently, the commodity is traded at around US$ 3,600 a ton.

On the Brazilian stock exchange, the recently listed CBA (CBAV3) is the stock that has benefited from the rise in aluminum prices. The company’s shares recorded gains of almost 70% in the year and, since the company went public, in July 2021, soared 86.2%.

According to Luciano Alves, CFO of CBA, the good performance can be partially explained by the current geopolitical noise, but it also reflects a deficit dynamics of the metal, in which production is lower than demand, which has been happening for some time.

In an interview with Money Timesthe executive points out that aluminum has gone from an unusually long downward cycle to a dynamic of accelerated price increases – and not due to the natural supply-demand relationship of the market, but due to a player.

“THE China came with some closures of aluminum production capacity in order to reduce emissions. It is a situation of having decreasing stocks and a deficit in the market. So there is no metal left over,” he explains.

What the war in Ukraine can do is make the sector’s deficit scenario even worse, says Alves.

“That is why the market is paying attention to what is happening in Russia. Some break in the aluminum chain in Russia could end up reverberating to the entire market,” she says.

armored

The war between Russia and Ukraine ended up helping to send aluminum prices soaring. This is because Russia, in addition to being one of the largest suppliers of natural gas in the world, accounts for approximately 6% of the global aluminum supply.

The industry is beginning to feel the effects of the conflict. The CBA, however, sees little direct impact to operations.

The scenario follows the same explanation as the energy crisis in China and Europewhich felt the effects of rising energy prices.

“What had an impact on China and Europe did not impact us directly, because we do not operate in these markets”, explains Alves.

CBA’s CFO recalls that one of the company’s biggest advantages is its integrated chain.

CBA’s business lines range from the bauxite extraction process to the production of liquid aluminum, which becomes a final product.

According to Rob Correa, investment analyst and founder of Hedgepoint, this differential in CBA’s production chain is what ends up giving the company more control and a greater safety margin compared to international peers.

In addition to integrated production, Alves says that CBA has sought to diversify supply bridges for some imported raw materials precisely to mitigate the risks of concentrating on a single country or producer.

High cycle: how far can it go?

In Correa’s assessment, aluminum prices are experiencing a “perfect storm”.

However, knowing how long this storm will last is a question that not even those who closely follow the market can answer.

“As long as we have this market dynamics [deficitária], you still have a favorable price situation. But how long will this last… It’s a big question. We will have to see”, says the CFO of the CBA.

To escape commodity cycles, which tend to rise or fall a lot, Correa suggests balancing the portfolio with more “perennial” sectors, such as telecommunications and banks.

“It’s not that CBA is prohibitive, but it is necessary to merge with companies that don’t have so many cycles”, says the analyst.

Considering the “solid moment” experienced by the aluminum industry, the Bradesco BBI it’s the BTG Pactual (BPAC11) have a buy recommendation for CBA.

For BTG, even if tensions in Ukraine calm down, the company’s long-term thesis looks positive. Furthermore, analysts believe that even after the rally, shares are cheap at current levels.

Disclaimer

