How much time of daily exercise do you need to do to have longevity?

Recently published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, research carried out at the University of Tihoku, Japan, highlights that just 30 to 60 minutes of activity a week contributes to health and decreases the chances of early death.

In the research, it was observed that everyday activities, such as walking with heavy shopping bags and cleaning the house or garden, have as much positive effect as weight lifting activities practiced at the gym.

How was the data collected for the research done?

The analysis was composed of 16 studies carried out in the following countries: Japan, England, Scotland, Australia and the United States. For 2 years, volunteers aged between 18 and 97 years were followed. According to the results, the risk of early death in people who practice physical activities is about 10% to 17% lower than in people who are sedentary.

There was also a significant decrease in the risk of heart disease and cancer in people who practiced muscle strengthening activities for about 30 to 60 minutes per week. In addition, the practice of muscle strengthening exercises contributed to the drop in diabetes cases.

And if exercise is combined with aerobic activities such as brisk walking or cycling, the chances of cardiovascular disease plummet to 46%, deaths from any reason are 40% less likely to happen, and a 28% decrease in cases of heart disease. cancer.