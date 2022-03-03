how the STJ decision puts specialized treatments at risk

Photo: Unicef

People with disabilities (PCD’s) may have restricted access to treatments, medicines and procedures, currently covered by health plans

mother of twins autistic, 7 years old, Bárbara Campos, psychopedagogue, 39 years old, fears for her children’s health. A possible interruption and limitation of treatments and procedures currently covered by the health insurance can lead to serious consequences for the kids.

On the 23rd of February, the Superior Justice Tribunal (STJ) once again postponed the judgment of appeals that may define whether the list of mandatory coverage procedures for health operators, established by the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS), It’s exemplary or taxing.

Photo: Personal collection/reproduction

Bárbara Campos with her children Luca (green blouse) and Davi (blue blouse)

That means that the Justice will define whether or not operators should cover procedures that are not provided for in the so-called list of procedures established by the ANS.

In practice, if the interpretation becomes taxingplans may or may not comply with the number of procedures, therapies or treatments determined by a physician.

“In the exhaustive interpretation, the plan will stipulate which treatments my children will have access to and the amount, too,” said Barbara.

Children can suffer serious consequences if they fail to carry out treatments

Founder of Força Azul Autismo, a support group for parents of autistic people in Espírito Santo, founded 4 years ago and with more than 300 members, Bárbara highlights the fact that there are families of people with disabilities who do 40 hours of therapy a week.

“If the plan thinks this is too much and stipulates 10 hours, these children are at serious risk of experiencing a setback or becoming stagnant in their development,” he warned.

“We already have a lot of trouble with health operators today. If they have the power to define, things will be even more complicated. In fact, it won’t do any good to keep paying the plans. How many times has it been necessary to file a lawsuit in court to we get an “x” number of hours of therapy. Or even pay for the consultations and then ask for reimbursement to the plan. Imagine if the interpretation of procedures changes!”

Barbara recalls that it is not just the parents of autistic people who will suffer the consequences of a possible change in the interpretation of the ANS list of procedures.

For her, the struggle belongs to everyone who needs certain medications and treatments that are not currently detailed or punctuated in the agency’s list.

“We are fighting for the development of our children. So that they have a life as close to normal as possible. This condition does not affect only autistic people, no. It reflects on all types of diseases. health plans and depend on the Continuous Benefit Benefit (BPC-Loas) to guarantee children’s access to treatments via plans. Can you imagine if operators limit these treatments?”

Quite apprehensive about the whole situation around the subject, Luca and Davi’s mother also said that the expectation is that things will remain as they are. Let the interpretation continue as an example, providing access to what is efficient for each person.

The psychopedagogue still makes an appeal. “Our appeal is for ministers to have the sensitivity to see that we really need these treatments and that the doctor is the professional who knows each patient, the individualities and needs of each one. What is effective for him. health plan to define what is or is not good for the patient’s health, but for the doctor”, he highlighted.

Plans will not have to comply with prescriptions that are outside the ANS list

A lawyer with exclusive practice in the health area, Luciana Batistoni says that 99% of the demand she receives is from clients who need to take legal action to guarantee access to specific medicines and treatments denied by health operators.

Since September 2021, when the STJ began to judge the appeals to define how the interpretation of the ANS procedure list should take place, the concern is with the consequences of this decision.

“To date, the majority understanding is that if there is a robust, well-founded medical prescription, the plan would be obliged to cover what was requested. However, if the list is no longer exemplary and becomes exhaustive, even then people will not to gain access to treatments and medicines”, highlighted Luciana.

This means that plans will be able to deny specific prescriptions for treatments, for example, for patients with severe diseases, such as cancer, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (a disease that affects the nervous system in a degenerative and progressive way and leads to motor paralysis) and thousands of other pathologies existing in medicine.

Luciana points out that for autistic people the consequences can be even greater. “As a rule, children with autism need very specific therapeutic approaches and none of these approaches are included in the list of ANS”, she said.

An example is directly linked to the sensory issue of autistic people. 90% of children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) have altered sensory interactions and therefore need therapy exclusively to treat this change.

“If the child is treated, especially in early childhood, with the proper approach and with the treatments he needs, it can become a functional, independent adult, without the need for support. To acquire autonomy, autistics need repetitions. They learn by performing and not copying.”

In addition to being a lawyer, Luciana is the mother of Miguel, 6 years old. He does a therapy called Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA). This therapy, which Luciana says has promoted a turning point in the family’s life.

“He only communicated through pictures. Mom, Miguel, spoke, but he didn’t know how to talk functionally. Asking to drink water, to eat or to go to the bathroom. Two years ago that changed. He quickly understood the mechanism, we parents, we took a course with the therapist to understand the ABA and he started to speak”.

Photo: Disclosure





Miguel also does other types of therapy that contribute to the development of his autonomy, as do other children with ASD. The lawyer said that the expectation is now that the ministers vote in their majority for the maintenance of the explanatory interpretation.

Another point highlighted by Luciana is the generalization of therapies by the plans, as if they were all part of the same field. But, according to the lawyer, several of these therapies require certifications and courses that go beyond what is learned in college or in a graduate degree and that the number of professionals who have been trained is still small in the market.

After the request for a view at the trial on the 23rd of last month, a new section must be scheduled within 90 days at the Superior Court of Justice.

READ TOO:

>> Health plans: STJ postpones judgment that may restrict treatment coverage