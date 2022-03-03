How to detoxify the liver – ScenarioMT

The weekend or a post-holiday is a time when most people’s bodies need a post-eating “treatment”. Many who have gone overboard are looking for ways to detoxify the liver.

The desire to train is not always strong and ends up not being able to guarantee the full functioning of their organs.



This happens especially with those who have the function of filtering everything that they have consumed, making it necessary to drink juices for the stomach and detoxify the liver.

liver functions

This organ is considered a connection region between the digestive system and the blood, where nutrients absorbed in the digestive tract are processed and stored for later distribution to other organs.

Nutrients from the intestine reach the liver through the portal vein, with the exception of complex lipids, which arrive through the hepatic artery.

It plays a very important role in the digestion of fats. In addition, the salts present in it help in the absorption of fat digestion products through the intestinal mucosa. After synthesis in the liver, bile is stored in the gallbladder.



Detoxify the liver after eating

It is certain that this organ can support moderate amounts of alcohol, fat and sugars. But it is also guaranteed that, in exaggeration, the liver’s purifying function can be called into question. The lack of control and balance can be reflected in your health.

To recover the health of your liver it is essential that you choose foods from easy digestion and plenty of water, to facilitate this digestion process. Also avoid foods with a lot of fat. Check out these foods:

citrus fruits

Ginger

whole grains

watermelon

Lean and white meats

Aubergine

Pineapple

