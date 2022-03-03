Hyundai stops manufacturing ix35 car in Brazil | Goiás

Hyundai stopped manufacturing the ix35 car in Brazil, according to a note released this Wednesday (2) by the manufacturer’s press office, located in Anápolis, 55 km from Goiânia. The reason, according to the company, is that the vehicle has a “greater difficulty in updating”. The automaker also said it must stop producing the New Tucson starting next month.
“Studies on energy efficiency continue to be carried out for all our products. The ix35 is more difficult to update, but is still being marketed,” the note said.
- Share this news on WhatsApp
- Share this news on Telegram
According to Caoa Montadora, which is responsible for the distribution and assembly of Hyundai vehicles in Brazil, the ix35 stopped being produced at the beginning of the year. The specific date of the end of production was not disclosed. Despite this, the car continues to be sold.
Hyundai’s New Tucson should have production interrupted in Brazil from April — Photo: Disclosure/Caoa
In relation to the New Tucson, the company reported that the vehicle continues to be manufactured in March, but should stop being produced in the next few months.
After the current version is no longer manufactured, Hyundai said it should release news about the New Tucson. However, the company did not say when this will be made public.
- Joiner manufactures ox carts for 72 years in GO: ‘I will never stop’
- Research develops biofuel produced with freshwater algae
See other news from the region at g1 Goiás.