“I was wrong about cryptocurrencies”, says one of the richest men in the world

Ken Griffin, currently the 59th richest man in the world, revealed that his opinion of cryptocurrencies was wrong. Playing on the team of pessimists for a long time, now the entrepreneur says that “cryptocurrencies have been one of the great stories of finance”.

Founder and CEO of Citadel, a hedge fund and financial services company, Griffin is currently worth US$24.7 billion. Despite this, he seems to be regretting that he didn’t make money from cryptocurrencies.

However, the billionaire’s current stance indicates that it is never too late to explore the opportunities of such a young market. As proof, he clarifies that his company will be working in the sector in the coming months.

Bitcoin the Snubbed

Created in 2009, Bitcoin spent its early years without any value and with a very small community. After a few years, and soaring prices, many called them a bubble, fraud or other pejorative term, however, with each new year more people begin to understand their role in modern society.

One such person is Ken Griffin, director of Citadel and currently the 59th richest man in the world with $24.7 billion in his pocket.

In conversation with Bloomberg this Tuesday (1), Griffin spoke about the main topic of the moment, Russia. He made a point of talking about cryptocurrencies, after all he recently made a sale of stakes in Citadel to Sequoia and Paradigm, two companies related to cryptocurrencies.

Although he was not as confident about cryptocurrencies, as he himself reported, the billionaire seems to be changing his mind recently, this can be seen through his speech, when asked about the future.

“Cryptocurrencies have been one of the big stories in finance over the last 15 years. And let me be clear, I was in the camp of the naysayers during this period. But the cryptocurrency market today has a market capitalization of around 2 trillion dollars, in round numbers, which indicates that I was not right.”

Going further, Griffin declares that he still has his skepticism about the future of cryptocurrencies. He nevertheless notes that there are millions of people all over the world who disagree with this.

With that, the billionaire ends his answer by stating that it would be fair to assume that in the coming months it will be possible to see his company working on creating cryptocurrency markets.

So even though he missed a trillion-dollar opportunity, Griffin doesn’t want to keep getting it wrong.

Finally, it is worth noting that Bitcoin has changed little in its thirteen years. However, the world is making a point of molding itself to him. As an example, we can mention the surveys carried out by banks in several countries, the acceptance of giants such as Visa and Intel, as well as its use by governments.