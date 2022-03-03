Ibovespa (IBOV) rises with commodities and abroad; Vale (VALE3) earns BRL 36.1 billion in market value – Money Times

The main index of handbag The Brazilian economy advanced this Ash Wednesday, boosted by commodity stocks and the positive influence of Wall Streetdespite the war in Ukraine.

OK (VALE3) jumped, as well as steel and other metal commodities.

Petrobras (PETR4) and oil companies also advanced, while most large banks retreated.

O Ibovespa (IBOV) rose 1.8%, to 115,173.61 points, losing in the last trades, but already losing in the adjustments, what could have been the biggest closing since September.

The financial volume of the session was 28.1 billion reais.

For Pedro Galdi, an analyst at Mirae Asset Corretora, there was an adjustment in relation to the trading sessions on Monday and Tuesday, when the market did not open on B3, with commodities shares being the biggest beneficiaries.

In recent days, the announcement of sanctions on Russia, including the exclusion of some banks of the Swift interbank communication system worldwide, weighed on risky assets.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has escalated to clashes in increasingly urban regions. A new round of peace talks could take place in Belarus on Thursdaybut Russia and Ukraine sent mixed messages about the meeting.

On Wall Street, the main indices rose after the chairman of the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, signaling to congressmen that the US central bank will start the interest rate hike cycle in March, even with geopolitical uncertainties. He said he is inclined to support a 25 basis point increase at the March meeting.

On the local scene, the Central Bank’s weekly Focus survey showed economists’ 2022 inflation estimates rose to 5.60% from 5.56% last week.

The market also digested the 25% reduction in Industrialized Product Tax (IPI) rates for all products, with the exception of tobacco.

highlights

OK (VALE3) soared 8%, the highest since March 2020, after the advance of iron ore and steel in Asia, with the effects of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Iron ore futures have risen in the past two days. The company’s market value jumped from 451.4 billion to 487.5 billion reais. The mining company’s share closed at 99.65 reais and almost hit a level of 100 reais, which has not been reached since August 11.

CSN (CSNA3) jumped 8.1%, the best performance since December, Gerdau (GGBR4) rose by 6.4% and Usiminas (USIM5) gained 4.5%.

Petrobras (PETR4) rose 2%. The action (PETR3) increased by 3.2%. Brent crude rose more than 7% to hit $113.94, the peak since June 2014, with supply disruptions due to sanctions on Russia.

OPEC+ has decided to maintain plans for a modest increase in oil production in April. The commodity rose on Monday and Tuesday.

3R Petroleum (RRRP3) took off 12.9%, the stock’s biggest rise since its IPO, while Petrorio (PRIOR3) jumped 9%, to 28.15 reais, equaling the closing level in October.

ITAÚ Unibanco (ITUB4) fell by 1.7%, Bradesco (BBDC4) ceded 1% and Santander Brazil (SANB11) lost 0.6%.

Bank of Brazil (BAAS3) rose 1.1%.

American (AMER3) gained 6.4%, Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) increased by 5% and VIA ON increased by 1.85%.

According to XP analysts, Magazine Luiza, Via and Natura are the companies most benefited by the IPI cut in retail.

nature (NATU3) yielded 4%.

Qualicorp (QUAL3) rose 6.2%, after a sharp drop in the last two sessions, given the announcement of the transaction between SulAmérica and Rede D’Or, which led the stock to be the Ibovespa’s worst performer in February.

In the opposite direction, South America (SULA11), the biggest positive highlight of last month, fell 0.7%.

Goal (GOLL4) lost 3% and Blue (BLUE4) fell 1.8% amid rising oil prices as the war in Ukraine escalated.

Agricultural SLC (SLCE3), which is not on the Ibovespa, soared 8.9%, with the impact of the war on the grain market.